'Goodest Bunker': NYT Columnist Torches the Biden White House After They Emailed Her...
Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the...
WSJ Posts Insane Story About Biden's Meeting With German Leaders
'Man in Decline': The New York Times Editorial Board Bashes Biden. Again.
If Biden Is Pushed Out, Here's Who Trump Believes Will Step In
House Freedom Caucus Votes to Remove Another Member
Michael Moore Joins List of Those Calling on Biden to Step Aside
NEA President's Speech Has People Talking...and Not Just Because of What She Said
To the Left of San Francisco: Three Justices Fail Grants Pass
How the Media’s False Climate Crisis Narrative Is Harming the Industrial Heartland
Over 100 People Were Shot in Chicago Last Weekend. Here's Who the Mayor...
Oof: A Ton of Elected Democrats Really, Really Have No Idea What to...
Ethics Watchdog Group Files Complaint Against Rep. Gwen Moore for Operating 'Scam PAC'
President Biden: Stop Lying About Charlottesville
Tipsheet

Biden Administration Releases Statement on Bill That Seeks to Prevent Noncitizens From Voting

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 09, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

President Biden on Monday made his position clear on legislation that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. 

While the White House statement stopped short of saying it would veto the legislation, the administration said it “strongly opposes” the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act.

Advertisement

"It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in Federal elections—it is a Federal crime punishable by prison and fines," the statement said. "The alleged justification for this bill is based on easily disproven falsehoods. Additionally, making a false claim of citizenship or unlawfully voting in an election is punishable by removal from the United States and a permanent bar to admission. States already have effective safeguards in place to verify voters’ eligibility and maintain the accuracy of voter rolls. This bill would do nothing to safeguard our elections, but it would make it much harder for all eligible Americans to register to vote and increase the risk that eligible voters are purged from voter rolls. The evidence is clear that the current laws to prevent noncitizen voting are working as intended—it is extraordinarily rare for noncitizens to break the law by voting in Federal elections."

The statement continued, "The President has been clear: he will continue fighting to protect Americans’ sacred right to vote in free, fair, and secure elections, including by calling on Congress to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. If House Republicans really want to do something about securing our border and fixing our broken immigration system, they should vote on the border deal that the President negotiated with a bipartisan group of Senators—this would provide immigration officials the resources they need to do their jobs and be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border that we have seen in decades."

Recommended

Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the 2024 Race? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In response, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who introduced the legislation, said states cannot verify citizenship status and questioned why Democrats would be “fearful” of a bill that would shore up federal elections.

Advertisement

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) released a report last month supportive of the SAVE Act, arguing there is “ample evidence that noncitizens are voting in U.S. elections.”



Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the 2024 Race? Matt Vespa
If Biden Is Pushed Out, Here's Who Trump Believes Will Step In Leah Barkoukis
'I'm Just Reading the Journalism': Conservative Contributor Leaves CNN Panel Stunned (Again) Townhall Video
Oof: A Ton of Elected Democrats Really, Really Have No Idea What to Say About Joe Biden Guy Benson
House Freedom Caucus Votes to Remove Another Member Leah Barkoukis
'Goodest Bunker': NYT Columnist Torches the Biden White House After They Emailed Her About This Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the 2024 Race? Matt Vespa
Advertisement