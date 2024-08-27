Well, That's One Letter Zuckerberg Likely Didn't Want to Write
Tipsheet

Anti-Woke Activist Sees Another Major Win in Effort to 'Bring Sanity Back to Corporate America'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 27, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck celebrated the demise of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies at another major company. 

Following wins at Harley Davidson, Tractor Supply, John Deere, Polaris, and Indian Motorcycle, Lowe’s promptly announced “big changes” after Starbuck let executives know the company was next on his list.

Starbuck highlighted the changes:

• Ending participation in the @HRC ’s woke Corporate Equality Index social credit system. 

• No more donations to pride events or other divisive events. 

• Ending ERG groups in favor of one large unifying ERG group for all employees, no longer designed to focus on race or sexual orientation.

"We’re now forcing multi-billion dollar organizations to change their policies without even posting just from fear they have of being the next company that we expose," Starbuck commented. "We are winning and one by one we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America." 

He also said the company suggested more changes would be forthcoming. 

Tags: DIVERSITY WOKENESS

