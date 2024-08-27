Anti-Woke Activist Sees Another Major Win in Effort to 'Bring Sanity Back to Corporate America'

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck celebrated the demise of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies at another major company.

Following wins at Harley Davidson, Tractor Supply, John Deere, Polaris, and Indian Motorcycle, Lowe’s promptly announced “big changes” after Starbuck let executives know the company was next on his list.

Advertisement

Starbuck highlighted the changes:

• Ending participation in the @HRC ’s woke Corporate Equality Index social credit system. • No more donations to pride events or other divisive events. • Ending ERG groups in favor of one large unifying ERG group for all employees, no longer designed to focus on race or sexual orientation.

"We’re now forcing multi-billion dollar organizations to change their policies without even posting just from fear they have of being the next company that we expose," Starbuck commented. "We are winning and one by one we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America."

He also said the company suggested more changes would be forthcoming.

Big news: I messaged @Lowes executives last week to let them know that I planned to expose their woke policies. This morning I woke up to an email where they preemptively made big changes.



Here are the changes:



• Ending participation in the @HRC’s woke Corporate Equality Index… pic.twitter.com/qOUr2JLGV7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 26, 2024

The full email sent out by @Lowes executive leadership team this morning. Lowe’s press office confirmed it was real when I contacted them and a source at Lowe’s told me the changes are a direct response to our work. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u4dTuaK1aw — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 26, 2024



