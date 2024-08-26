Not Even the Media Is Buying Kamala's Latest Ad About the Border
Tipsheet

USSS Drops Protection of RFK Jr.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 26, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Secret Service protection Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fought so long to receive as an independent presidential candidate is now over after the former Democrat suspended his campaign and endorsed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. 

Kennedy only secured the USSS protection last month after President Biden instructed the agency to provide the independent presidential candidate with security following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. 

The former Democrat said his previous request for a detail was denied, despite dozens of threats against him and his family history, which includes the assassinations of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, as well as his father, Bobby Kennedy. 

The environmental lawyer revealed plans to yank his name off the ballot in about 10 battleground states and also endorsed Trump, joining him at an Arizona rally Friday.

Technically, Kennedy’s name is still being left on ballots in less competitive states, while he is widely expected to join Trump again on the campaign trail at some point in the future.

Law-enforcement sources told The Post on Sunday that his Secret Service protection was ending after his bow-out, and the agency later confirmed it.

“That’s correct. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is no longer receiving US Secret Service protection,” a rep for the agency said.

The Secret Service typically gives protection to the president, vice president, their immediate family members, former presidents, visiting heads of state, children of former presidents until the age of 16, former first ladies and top presidential candidates.

When candidates drop out, it is standard procedure for the Secret Service to at least scale back protection, if not eliminate it altogether. (New York Post)

Some argued protection for Kennedy should continue. 

"Vindictive move," commented Charlie Kirk. "They know he’s more at risk than ever before."

