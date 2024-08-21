RNC Scores Voter Integrity Win in Key Swing State
Did Anyone Notice This Funny Transition During the Democratic Convention Last Night?
Why Dems Probably Don't Want Terry McAuliffe Doing Anymore Interviews at the DNC
Here's the Moment Where the DNC Went Crazy for Barack Obama
Here's What Trump Said About the Obamas That Surprised CNN
Gaetz Gets Last Laugh in McCarthy Feud
Disney Issues Statement After Backlash Over Response to Wrongful Death Suit
Trump Campaign Highlights 'Most Outrageous Moments' From Day Two of the DNC
Republicans Outperforming Democrats in Florida by Unbelievable Numbers
The Pathological, Shameless, and Downright Weird Dishonesty of Tim Walz
Israeli Pride in the Wake of the War
Veterans in Congress Have a Message for Kamala Harris' Running Mate
An Illegal Alien Allegedly Raped a 10-Year-Old in Mississippi
Chuck Schumer Proves Just How Lame He Is With DNC Speech
Tipsheet

Schumer May Take Aim at Legislative Filibuster in 2025 Over These Issues

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 21, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Confident in Democrats’ chances in the 2024 election, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is once again floating the idea of eliminating the filibuster to get policy priorities across the finish line.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, the New York Democrat said he’s looking at changing the 60-vote filibuster rule, which he once vigorously defended, in order to pass two “very, very important” measures: the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. He believes there will be “consensus in my caucus to try and do that.” Democrats will also weigh rule changes to codify abortion access in federal law.

Schumer outlined a path for Democrats to change the Senate rules that requires holding 50 of their 51 seats. The party expects to lose Sen. Joe Manchin's seat in West Virginia but hopes to protect incumbents including Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in addition to seeing Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., replace independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Manchin and Sinema, who are both retiring, stood in the way of Democrats who wanted to make changes to the filibuster in 2022, which requires a majority vote — or 50 senators plus the tiebreaking vice president. But that dynamic could change next year.

“We got it up to 48 but of course, Sinema and Manchin voted no; that’s why we couldn’t change the rules. Well, they’re both gone,” Schumer told reporters here on Tuesday during the week of the Democratic convention. “Ruben Gallego is for it, and we have 51. So even losing Manchin, we still have 50.” (NBC News)

Recommended

Here's What Trump Said About the Obamas That Surprised CNN Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

As Axios notes, however, there are more than two Democrats “privately opposed” to the notion, making the prospect more difficult than he suspects. 

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER FILIBUSTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Trump Said About the Obamas That Surprised CNN Leah Barkoukis
The Pathological, Shameless, and Downright Weird Dishonesty of Tim Walz Guy Benson
Veterans in Congress Have a Message for Kamala Harris' Running Mate Rebecca Downs
Chuck Schumer Proves Just How Lame He Is With DNC Speech Rebecca Downs
Did Anyone Notice This Funny Transition During the Democratic Convention Last Night? Matt Vespa
Trump Campaign Highlights 'Most Outrageous Moments' From Day Two of the DNC Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Trump Said About the Obamas That Surprised CNN Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement