From Themes to Speakers, Here's What to Expect at the DNC

Organizers of the Democratic National Convention on Sunday released the themes and speakers for the event, which runs from Aug. 19-Aug. 22. On Monday, President Biden will “pass the torch” to his vice president during a primetime speech.

“At the 2024 convention, we will get the opportunity to showcase the accomplishments of Democrats, led by the Biden-Harris administration, in our efforts to unify the nation, rebuild our economy and infrastructure, and safeguard the hopes and dreams of the American people,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison. “Then we’ll formally pass the torch to Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz as they lay out their vision for our nation.”

Here's what to expect:

Monday, "For the People": Biden and Dr. Jill Biden speak, along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and a welcome from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Biden and Dr. Jill Biden speak, along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and a welcome from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Tuesday, "A Bold Vision for America's Future": Former President Obama plus second gentleman Doug Emhoff, with a welcome from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Former President Obama plus second gentleman Doug Emhoff, with a welcome from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. Wednesday, "A Fight for Our Freedoms": Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz delivers his acceptance speech, preceded by former President Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (per CNN).

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz delivers his acceptance speech, preceded by former President Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (per CNN). Thursday, "For Our Future": Harris accepts the convention's nomination for president. (via Axios)

Other speakers include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Democrats will attempt to keep the focus on what's happening inside the convention center but that will prove difficult given that outside, tens of thousands of pro-Hamas activists are descending on Chicago to protest the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel in its war against the terror group. Downtown businesses are boarded up and barriers have been erected around the convention center. Stay tuned for what's sure to be a wild week in the Windy City.