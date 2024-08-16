Trump Asked About Haley's Advice for His Campaign. Here's What He Had to Say.

Former President Donald Trump responded Thursday to advice from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to “quit whining” about Vice President Kamala Harris if he wants to win in November.

"You can't win on those things. The American people are smart. Treat them like they're smart. It's not about her. It's about the American people. Talk to them and let them know you need their vote," Haley said.

Asked about those remarks, Trump noted that he beat Haley in the GOP primary.

"I fought Nikki very hard. I beat her in her own state by legendary numbers, and I get along with her fine. I appreciate that she endorsed me and all of that," Trump told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“I think relatively to what they’re doing…I think I’m doing a very calm campaign. I mean, we're here, there's no shouting,” Trump continued. “Now you'll say he ranted and raved…I'm a very calm person, believe it or not. If I wasn't, I probably wouldn't be around anymore. I appreciate her advice, I have to do it my way.”

Trump was also asked about whether he’d have her on the campaign trail with him.

"I think she's a good woman. I'd love to have her support. She gave me support," Trump added, “but I’d love to have her go around and campaign.”

