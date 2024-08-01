CNN Is Getting Rid of an Entire Section on Its Site

CNN is pulling the plug on its opinion section this month amid changes at the network.

Some contributors were notified via email that “unfortunately CNN has decided to shut down the opinion section,” with an editor adding, “I hope our paths cross elsewhere!”

Advertisement

A senior executive at the network confirmed the decision to The Hill.

“We did make the decision at the beginning of the month to sunset the opinion vertical on CNN.com; as a result, we will no longer have a standalone Opinion section,” the executive said, pointing to a more detailed report on Substack by Claire Atkinson.

That report indicated staff on the Opinion desk were notified last month that they were being let go on August 9 as “part of a wider cost cutting measure,” CEO Mark Thompson announced.

A sampling of what’s currently featured on the opinion section is a piece about how “Project 2025 is coming for our kids, too,” and another about how “It’s time more horror films push back against queer stereotypes,” and yet another discussing where black people can go to live freely “depending on how this election goes.”

Critics reacted to the news on X.

If we’re being honest, the entire network is opinion.



But Ok, less of CNN is certainly better. https://t.co/Ea7vWP0jzI — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 31, 2024

CNN has officially shut down their opinion section...



Turns out absolutely no one wants to hear CNN's opinion. pic.twitter.com/r1ChQl6Ywn — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 1, 2024

No need for an opinion section when CNN reporters are doing the job of regurgitating DNC issued talking points. https://t.co/NhcRIC2SMT — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithClub) July 31, 2024