'This Is Crazy': Two Male Boxers Given Green Light to Compete Against Women in Olympics

Two male boxers have been cleared to participate in the Paris Olympics as women, a move Riley Gaines and other critics say could get their opponents killed.

“As if the Satanic display at the opening ceremony wasnt enough, the Olympics glorifies men punching women in the face with the intent of knocking them unconscious,” the former collegiate swimmer said. “Imane Khelif is 1 of 2 male boxers fighting women at the Olympics. A woman is going to die.”

Algeria's Imane Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting were barred from participating in last year's Women's World Boxing Championship over questions about their biological sex.

The pair were disqualified from the Women's World Boxing Championships in March 2023 in New Delhi, after a series of DNA tests were ordered amid concerns over the sex of some of those taking part. At the time Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), claimed the tests had proven the athletes – including Khelif and Yu-Ting – had 'XY chromosomes'. He added that they 'uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women'. Following last year's ban, the Algerian Olympic Committee hit back, claiming the disqualification was part of a 'conspiracy' to stop them from winning a gold meal and said 'medical reasons' were behind high testosterone levels. After the disqualification, Mexico's Brianda Tamara came forward with her own experience of fighting Khelif earlier in the tournament. 'When I fought with her I felt very out of my depth,' she wrote on X. 'Her blows hurt me a lot, I don't think I had ever felt like that in my 13 years as a boxer, nor in my sparring with men. Thank God that day I got out of the ring safely, and it's good that they finally realized.' But Khelif, a welterweight, is due to fight Italy's Angela Carini on Thursday, with Yu-Ting, a featherweight, in action on Friday. According to feminist website Reduxx, both are thought both are impacted by a Difference of Sexual Development (DSD), a series of medical conditions identified at birth where genitalia is atypical in relation to chromosomes. (Daily Mail)

Former Olympic swimmer Nancy Hogshead also argued "gender ideology will get women KILLED."

