Paul Krugman's Swipe at Trump Opened the Door for an Epic Roasting
The NYT Indirectly Exposes Something We've Known for Awhile About the COVID Vaccine
Notice the Glaring Error in This NYT Op-Ed About the War in Gaza?
If This Is True, Then Hamas Should Just Surrender
We Have Yet Another Example of Biden's Unearned Arrogance. And It's Devastating.
Biden 2.0 -- Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid
KJP Confronted About Biden Raising Tariffs on Chinese Imports
Biden Reportedly in Denial Over Polling Numbers
The FBI's Crime Data Has Real Problems
Trump on Trial: Much Ado About Nothing
Why Fresh NYT Polling of Six Battleground States Is Nightmare Fuel for Democrats
When Being Pro-Palestinian Means the End of Israel
Joe Biden Sure Made Some Awkward Remarks About Kamala Harris
Is Stanley Meyer’s Dream Coming True?
Tipsheet

RFK Jr. Asks Public for Help Getting Him Secret Service Protection After Latest Incident

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 14, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is asking the public for help pressuring the Biden administration to give him a Secret Service detail after an intruder broke into his home—the latest in a number of frightening security incidents that have targeted the environmental lawyer. 

Advertisement

“You might have heard that yet another intruder broke into my house this week, and returned to my house again shortly after the police released him,” Kennedy said in a video posted to social media. “Last month, an armed gunman using falsified U.S. Marshal badges and phony federal ID, and carrying an arsenal in his backpack, tried to approach me at a speech in Los Angeles, a short distance from where my dad was assassinated.”

Following the assassinations of his father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, in the ‘60s, Kennedy noted that “every presidential candidate since the 1970s who’s asked for protection has received it.”

“However, President Biden has made the historic decision to deny me a Secret Service detail. I’m the only one whose request in history has ever been denied. I don’t spend time worrying about my personal safety, but I do worry about the safety of my family, and their sense of well-being. And about the safety of bystanders if there happens to be a more serious incident,” Kennedy continued. 

Recommended

Paul Krugman's Swipe at Trump Opened the Door for an Epic Roasting Matt Vespa
Advertisement

RFK Jr. claimed the Biden administration's decision to deny him Secret Service protection "was a naked political calculation" and asked the public to sign a petition to pressure the White House to grant the presidential candidate the protection he has requested. 

Tags: SAFETY AND SECURITY ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Paul Krugman's Swipe at Trump Opened the Door for an Epic Roasting Matt Vespa
The NYT Indirectly Exposes Something We've Known for Awhile About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa
The People Who Know Biden Best Don’t Like Him Derek Hunter
Joe Biden Sure Made Some Awkward Remarks About Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
KJP Confronted About Biden Raising Tariffs on Chinese Imports Leah Barkoukis
Notice the Glaring Error in This NYT Op-Ed About the War in Gaza? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Paul Krugman's Swipe at Trump Opened the Door for an Epic Roasting Matt Vespa
Advertisement