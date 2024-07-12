Did Anyone Miss This Significant Change in Biden's Attitude Regarding Dropping Out of...
Tipsheet

Axelrod Weighs in on Biden's 2024 Chances After Press Conference

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 12, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Based on President Biden’s remarks during Thursday night’s press conference, it appears the president’s aides have not been upfront with him about the serious concerns voters have about his age and fitness to serve, former Obama strategist David Axelrod said.

“If what he said at the end of his presser is true, it sounds like Biden's team has not been very candid with him about what the data is showing: the age issue is a huge and potentially insurmountable concern and his odds of victory are very, very slim,” he wrote on X. 

At one point during the press conference when the president was asked whether he’d step aside if polling showed Vice President Kamala Harris performing better than him against former President Donald Trump, Biden said "no" unless his advisers told him he had no chance of winning. 

"No one's saying that, no poll says that," he whispered. 

Biden also said he believes he's best positioned to defeat Trump since any other candidate would need to start from "scratch."

“I believe I’m the best qualified to govern, and I think I’m the best qualified to win,” he said. 



