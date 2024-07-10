Nancy Pelosi Got Very Uppity When Asked This Question by an ABC News...
NRCC Sent the Perfect Gift to DCCC After Tearful Meeting About Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 10, 2024 2:00 PM
Democrats have been in panic mode since President Biden’s debate debacle last month. Though the president has so far resisted pressure from donors, pundits, and some elected officials to step aside, he’s dug his heels in, making it clear in a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday that he’s staying in the race.

That reality has hit swing-district Democrats particularly hard. According to an Axios report, a meeting among these members on Tuesday ended in “actual tears.” 

Just before House Democrats' Tuesday morning "come-to-Jesus" meeting on President Biden's path forward, a smaller group of swing-district Democrats held what sources described as a despondent gathering with "actual tears."

Why it matters: The bloc of battleground House Democrats is one of the last firm pockets of a rapidly disintegrating movement on Capitol Hill to get Biden off the ticket.

  • One shell-shocked lawmaker who was present at the meeting would offer only one word to characterize it: "Intense."
  • Another described the mood as "pretty much unanimous" that Biden has "got to step down," adding, "There were actual tears from people, and not for Biden."

Zoom out: Democrats' full caucus meeting was far less unanimous, with lawmakers both defending Biden and airing concerns about his ability to take on former President Trump, attendees told Axios.

  • One House Democrat who was in both meetings said: "Most of our caucus is still with him ... meaning he'll stay in. Which sucks for our country." (Axios)

To help them in this difficult time, the National Republican Congressional Committee on Wednesday sent flowers, a sympathy card, and a box of tissues to DCCC Chairwoman Suzan DelBene.  

“With Sympathy,” the card reads. “To let you know that thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of sorrow.”

"House Democrats might be silent to the press about whether Biden is fit to serve, but we all heard about their swing-district members’ group wailing session as they grieved the demise of their political careers," Macy Gardner, NRCC Rapid Response Director, told Townhall in an email. "We hope the 'ultra-soft' tissues for DCCC’s ultra-soft frontliners finds them well – we just hope they don’t use all of them now because they’ll need more for the tears in November." 

