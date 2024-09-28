CNN's Scott Jennings Has the Perfect Line for Kamala's Disastrous Border Visit
Tipsheet

Israel Is Not Playing Games As It Continues to Take Out Terrorist Groups

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 28, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Saturday that Hezbollah terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a strike against the group’s headquarters in Lebanon the night before.

Nasrallah, who Hezbollah described as a “sacred martyr,” was operating from the headquarters and “advancing terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel" when the IDF launched its attack. 

The IDF vowed to take out anyone who tried to attack Israel, suggesting the next attack would be greater than the last. 

“This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple: anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel - We will know how to reach them," the IDF's Chief of the General Staff, Ltf. Herzi Halevi said.

The New York Times reported that Israeli Intelligence had been actively tracking Nasrallah for several months before the strike. The strike was reportedly ordered after concerns the terrorist leader would flee to an undisclosed location. The report states that over 80 bombs were dropped on the Hezbollah Command Bunker. 

Until the September 11 attacks, Hezbollah was responsible for more American deaths than any terror organization in the world.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the killing of Nasrallah makes the "world a safer place."

"Nasrallah was one of Israel's greatest enemies of all time. He posed a threat to Israeli citizens for decades, and his elimination makes the world a safer place," he said. "It's not over; Hezbollah has more capabilities."

He noted that fighter jets are currently hitting the terror group across Lebanon. 

Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, congratulated the pilots who launched Friday's strike. 

On Saturday morning, Israel reportedly interjected the communication network of the control tower at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport and warned Iranian planes not to land. 

According to The Jerusalem Post, the IDF intercepted the radio frequency of the airport's control tower and cautioned that it would attack the airport if an Iranian civilian aircraft on its way to Lebanon landed there. 

The IDF continues to attack Hezbollah's infrastructure sites, taking out at least 140 terror targets. 

