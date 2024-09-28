Trump Takes the Lead in Crucial Swing State

Former President Donald Trump is gaining momentum in battleground states as Vice President Kamala Harris struggles to maintain voter support despite skipping interviews because she is "too busy" campaigning.

According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, Trump has taken the lead in Arizona—a state President Joe Biden won in 2020. The 45th president has a six-percent lead, securing 48 percent of the state’s support compared to Harris’ 42 percent—one of his most significant leads in any swing state.

Harris, who experienced an initial surge in the polls after replacing Biden on the ticket, is hemorrhaging votes nationwide—especially among demographics that historically vote Democrat.

The poll pointed out that Trump is making waves among Black voters, who contributed to the former president’s lead. Of the 48 percent backing Trump, 29 percent of Black voters support the former president over Harris, who has 67 percent support among the group.

Other polls suggest that Black voters’ support for Trump may not be a one-time event.

A previous survey found that 19 percent of Michigan's Black population indicated they would vote for Trump in November.

The poll also suggested that Trump is making strides with female voters. On the contrary, Harris is not making any gains among male voters.

Forty-four percent of female voters say they will check Trump’s name on the ballot, while 49 percent said the same about Harris. Meanwhile, Trump leads male voters 54 percent to Harris’ 37 percent. Seven percent were undecided.

Inflation and the economy were also the main drivers for Trump’s poll boost.

When asked about Arizona’s economy, only five percent described it as excellent, compared to the 52 percent who said they are financially worse off than four years ago.

A Fox News poll also found that Trump’s momentum in the state was not a fluke. The former president is up 50 percent to 47 percent.

NBC News suggested that Harris does not cater to the average American but to Hollywood elitists.

Big names such as Oprah, Taylor Swift, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Robert De Niro have all lined up to endorse Harris, claiming she is the only one to "save" democracy.

However, as inflation continues to worsen and families struggle to pay the bills, it is essential to remember that these Hollywood celebs are championing Harris from their multi-million dollar homes, never having to worry about increased prices at the grocery stores.

"The courting of celebrity endorsements is a long-running tradition in presidential politics and one that Democrats generally win,” NBC News reporter Matt Dixon said. “But in the process, Democrats can open themselves up to an easy line of attack from Republicans: Democrats cater to Hollywood, not average Americans.”