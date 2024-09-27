Turns Out We Got a Sneak Peek Into How MSNBC's Kamala Was Going to Go From Bill Maher

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris. It was a trainwreck. Again, Kamala showed her limitations, inability to grasp the issues, and heinous ability to answer simple questions. She veered away from the elephant in the room: the Republicans are likely to retake the Senate. She stuck to the script, and it comes off as unintentionally hilarious. The lack of depth is glaring, and Harris comes off as she does in person: a robot who cannot be unscripted for a second.

Advertisement

Ruhle admitted her interview showed a presidential candidate incapable of giving straight answers, but that’s okay because “we're not talking about clear and direct issues." This interview might as well have been conducted by the Democratic National Committee, which is the troubling part: it was beyond softball, and Kamala couldn’t handle it. And if you think Ruhle is coming off like a North Korean news broadcaster, you’d be right. We saw how Kamala’s MSNBC sit-down would turn out last Friday when Ruhle was a guest on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher. Here’s how she responded to New York Times columnist Bret Stephens' criticism of her lack of interviews (via RealClearPolitics):

Kamala Harris Giving First Network Interview To MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, Who Argued Last Week The Public Doesn't Need Answers From Harris



Story - https://t.co/gGcz3nlP2b



Ruhle said last week: "Kamala Harris isn’t running for perfect. She’s running against Trump. We have two… pic.twitter.com/bH1QANfh6z — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) September 25, 2024

BRET STEPHENS: It’s not too much to ask Kamala are you for a Palestinian state if Hamas is going to run that state? Okay. Yes or no. STEPHANIE RUHLE: And let’s say you don’t like her answer. Are you going to vote for Donald Trump? STEPHENS: No, I’m not. I’m just said I’m not going to vote for him. RUHLE: Kamala Harris isn’t running for perfect. She’s running against Trump. We have two choices. And so there are some things you might not know her answer to. And in 2024, unlike 2016, for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is and the kind of threat he is to democracy. STEPHENS: I don’t know her – RUHLE: So it’s unclear to me how there could be an informed… STEPHENS: Stephanie, the problem that a lot of people have with Kamala is we don’t know her answer to anything, okay? RUHLE: But you know his answer to everything! STEPHENS: And that’s why I would never vote for him. And people shouldn’t vote for him. But people also are expected to have some idea of what the program is of the person you’re supposed to vote for. You’re just not supposed to say, well, you have to vote for Y because X is this, that and the other. Let’s find out a little bit more. And I don’t think it’s a lot to ask her to sit down for a real interview as opposed to a puff piece in which she describes, like her, her feelings of growing up in Oakland with nice lawns. RUHLE: I would just say to that, when you move to Nirvana, give me your real estate brokers number and I’ll be your next door neighbor. We don’t live there.

So, like Harris, Ruhle didn’t address the criticism. She can’t because it’s an abjectly stupid point. What makes Kamala so special is that she can’t do interviews. If there’s one way to make voters wary to the point where they cast a ‘fear vote,’ this is how to do it. And people might not like Trump, but they know what economy he built. Fear votes benefit Trump because no one cares about the ‘threat to democracy’ noise the media machine has been trying to manufacture for years. No one cares about January 6, either.

Bret Stephens warns Bill Maher and Stephanie Ruhle that the media repeatedly calling Trump a 'Threat to Democracy' is not working:

Bill Maher: "He got shot again, and he says 'Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at.'

Bret Stephens: "We probably should tone it down. When we're… pic.twitter.com/65rooYjWf4 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 21, 2024

It's not shocking that MSNBC is a left-wing cesspool, but the interview and Ruhle’s spin session afterward to clean up this mess is wildly entertaining. They know she’s bad, but they’re willing to erode even more trust in this industry with questions like, “Can we trust you?” At its core, Harris is the ‘anti-Trump’ candidate, and nothing else because her entire record is that of pushing Biden action items, which has endured an atrocious reception by voters. It’s not enough to be the ‘anti’ guy or gal. John Kerry found that out in 2004. Mitt Romney in 2012. And now Joe Biden, who based his entire presidency solely on doing everything Trump wouldn’t do, crashed into a ditch in the process.

Advertisement

Also, remember, this woman said that it’s your fault that you’re poor when inflation, which is still inexcusably high, was becoming a top issue for voters. Ruhle, Harris is part of the inflation crisis in case you missed this salient point that everyone knows but you and your network.