CNN's Scott Jennings Has the Perfect Line for Kamala's Disastrous Border Visit

Vice President Kamala Harris’ photo opportunity at the southern border was a classic example of bad timing: a new report from ICE revealed the criminal scum she and Joe Biden have allowed to pour into the country. Hundreds of thousands of criminals, along with tens of thousands of rapists and murderers, are roaming our streets. Harris wrecked the border, failed to address the migrant crisis, and now thinks she can pull a con over us by suggesting she’d crackdown on illegals (via Associated Press):

Vice President Kamala Harris walked a scrubby stretch along the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and called for further tightening of asylum restrictions as she sought to project a tougher stance on illegal migration and address one of her biggest vulnerabilities in the November election. Harris’ push to further restrict asylum claims moves beyond President Joe Biden’s policy on an issue where her rival, former President Donald Trump, has an edge with voters. She balanced tough talk on policing the border with calls for a better way to welcome immigrants legally. “I reject the false choice that suggests we must choose either between securing our border and creating a system that is orderly, safe and humane,” Harris said. “We can and we must do both.”

As CNN’s Scott Jennings aptly noted, the title for this border trip should read “Arsonist returns to the scene of the crime.” All this did was highlight the four years of intentional sabotage done by Democrats on border security:

ARSONIST RETURNS TO SCENE OF CRIME! Setting up Harris’s border visit tonight on @cnn … huge tactical mistake to elevate issue by Harris because nobody believes she wants anything other than liberal, permissive border policy. pic.twitter.com/pt72do6pHc — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 28, 2024

This trip should be an albatross around her neck for this shamefully transparent media event. We all know she won’t be tougher on the border since Democrats would never be able to expand their political power base without illegal aliens who are critical in creating new congressional seats in deep blue states via census data.