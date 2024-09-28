Why Kamala's Border Visit Was a Total Disaster
Turns Out We Got a Sneak Peek Into How MSNBC's Kamala Was Going...
CNN Caught Delivering Fake News and Its Media Expert Is Silent on the...
Kamala Harris and the Dumbing Down of America
Europe: Coming Soon to an America Near You
State Courts Should Not Be Writing US Climate Laws
Kamala’s Venmo Tax Trap
Democrats Defining Masculinity Down
Vineyard Wind’s Disaster Could Be a Sign of Problems on the Horizon for...
For Workers, Strikes Offer High Risk, Low Reward
For the Health of the Republic, We Need Believable Fraud Protections
Ranked Choice Voting Must Be Stopped
'Charismatic and Shrewd': Here's How the AP Memorialized Terrorist Leader
All of a Sudden Kamala Is Concerned About the Influx of Fentanyl Crossing...
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Has the Perfect Line for Kamala's Disastrous Border Visit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 28, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Vice President Kamala Harris’ photo opportunity at the southern border was a classic example of bad timing: a new report from ICE revealed the criminal scum she and Joe Biden have allowed to pour into the country. Hundreds of thousands of criminals, along with tens of thousands of rapists and murderers, are roaming our streets. Harris wrecked the border, failed to address the migrant crisis, and now thinks she can pull a con over us by suggesting she’d crackdown on illegals (via Associated Press):

Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris walked a scrubby stretch along the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and called for further tightening of asylum restrictions as she sought to project a tougher stance on illegal migration and address one of her biggest vulnerabilities in the November election. 

Harris’ push to further restrict asylum claims moves beyond President Joe Biden’s policy on an issue where her rival, former President Donald Trump, has an edge with voters. She balanced tough talk on policing the border with calls for a better way to welcome immigrants legally. 

“I reject the false choice that suggests we must choose either between securing our border and creating a system that is orderly, safe and humane,” Harris said. “We can and we must do both.” 

As CNN’s Scott Jennings aptly noted, the title for this border trip should read “Arsonist returns to the scene of the crime.” All this did was highlight the four years of intentional sabotage done by Democrats on border security: 

Recommended

Why Kamala's Border Visit Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This trip should be an albatross around her neck for this shamefully transparent media event. We all know she won’t be tougher on the border since Democrats would never be able to expand their political power base without illegal aliens who are critical in creating new congressional seats in deep blue states via census data.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Kamala's Border Visit Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Turns Out We Got a Sneak Peek Into How MSNBC's Kamala Was Going to Go From Bill Maher Matt Vespa
Is This the Best Poll for Trump Yet? Guy Benson
Kamala Harris and the Dumbing Down of America Tom Tradup
'Charismatic and Shrewd': Here's How the AP Memorialized Terrorist Leader Rebecca Downs
Vineyard Wind’s Disaster Could Be a Sign of Problems on the Horizon for the Renewable Energy Industry Curtis Schube

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Kamala's Border Visit Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Advertisement