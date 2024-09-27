Why Kamala's Border Visit Was a Total Disaster

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border, another ‘check off list’ item to make her seem like she cares about illegal immigration and the crime that’s come from it. Harris is an illegal immigrant’s best friend, and no little zero-hour pivot is going to change that. It’s insulting to everyone’s intelligence, but Harris claims she is going to be Ms. Tough Gal on the border (via Politico):

BOMBSHELL: Bill Melugin Breaks Down ICE Non-Detained Data of Illegal Aliens encountered By DHS But No longer In Federal Custody |



- 425,431 convicted of a crime

- 13,099 convicted of homicide

- 15,811 convicted of sexual assault

- 1,845 pending homicide pic.twitter.com/9OTrtiWxNS — Overton (@overton_news) September 27, 2024

Kamala Harris falsely accused CBP agents of whipping illegal immigrants and compared ICE to white supremacy, and now she’s strutting around praising them and pretending she has their back.



Disgusting politics. pic.twitter.com/ex7UVGEkln — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 27, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce Friday that not only would she keep in place President Joe Biden’s sweeping asylum crackdown if she wins the White House, but that she would take it even further. During her border visit in Douglas, Arizona, the vice president will propose toughening the president’s policy that suspends asylum claims in between ports of entry when border crossings reach a certain threshold, per a senior campaign official, who was granted anonymity to not get ahead of the vice president’s speech. The senior campaign official did not provide further details of Harris’ proposal. It’s a striking and aggressive move from Harris in the final stretch of the campaign, as she doubles down on her efforts to cut into former President Donald Trump’s advantage with voters on immigration. The new proposal comes as the vice president makes her first trip to the southern border as the Democratic nominee, when she also plans to emphasize her opponent’s role in killing the bipartisan border deal. “The American people deserve a president who cares more about border security than playing political games,” Harris will say, according to her prepared remarks.

Kamala's border disaster:



She did this and she could fix it right now if she actually cared. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2024

PHOTO OP: Kamala walks along the southern border just long enough for the cameras to get their shots.



It's all completely staged. pic.twitter.com/Q0lL85hOgA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2024

So, why didn’t she do this three-and-a-half years ago? We’re at a point where it’s truly surreal that Democrats think she can play the role of an outsider when she’s the incumbent. Also, the trip couldn’t have come at a worse time as a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement report shed light on the Biden-Harris immigration policy, which allowed hundreds of thousands of criminals, including thousands of murderers and rapists, to enter freely. It’s what happens when you lose operational control of the border. The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway observed that this would be a disqualifying event for any campaign if this were a sane world.

.@MZHemingway: "This border trip today happened at the worst possible time for her, given the other news that came out — that her administration allowed nearly half a million criminals, many of them violent criminals — to just be in the country and roaming freely... This is… pic.twitter.com/CLbb0yHrmp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2024

Kamala visits the border she wrecked and promises a crackdown on migrants.

