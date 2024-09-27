Turns Out We Got a Sneak Peek Into How MSNBC's Kamala Was Going...
Tipsheet

Why Kamala's Border Visit Was a Total Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 27, 2024 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border, another ‘check off list’ item to make her seem like she cares about illegal immigration and the crime that’s come from it. Harris is an illegal immigrant’s best friend, and no little zero-hour pivot is going to change that. It’s insulting to everyone’s intelligence, but Harris claims she is going to be Ms. Tough Gal on the border (via Politico): 

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce Friday that not only would she keep in place President Joe Biden’s sweeping asylum crackdown if she wins the White House, but that she would take it even further. 

During her border visit in Douglas, Arizona, the vice president will propose toughening the president’s policy that suspends asylum claims in between ports of entry when border crossings reach a certain threshold, per a senior campaign official, who was granted anonymity to not get ahead of the vice president’s speech. The senior campaign official did not provide further details of Harris’ proposal. 

It’s a striking and aggressive move from Harris in the final stretch of the campaign, as she doubles down on her efforts to cut into former President Donald Trump’s advantage with voters on immigration. The new proposal comes as the vice president makes her first trip to the southern border as the Democratic nominee, when she also plans to emphasize her opponent’s role in killing the bipartisan border deal. 

“The American people deserve a president who cares more about border security than playing political games,” Harris will say, according to her prepared remarks. 

So, why didn’t she do this three-and-a-half years ago? We’re at a point where it’s truly surreal that Democrats think she can play the role of an outsider when she’s the incumbent. Also, the trip couldn’t have come at a worse time as a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement report shed light on the Biden-Harris immigration policy, which allowed hundreds of thousands of criminals, including thousands of murderers and rapists, to enter freely. It’s what happens when you lose operational control of the border. The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway observed that this would be a disqualifying event for any campaign if this were a sane world. 

Kamala visits the border she wrecked and promises a crackdown on migrants. 

Sure, Jan.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

