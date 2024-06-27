Joe Rogan Decimates Fauci Who Spoke About Breaking Americans and Their 'Ideological Bulls*...
Tipsheet

How the Trump Campaign Is Hitting Back at Biden During Debate

Leah Barkoukis
June 27, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Trump campaign rolled out a new website to fact check President Biden during the first presidential debate Thursday evening.

“Biden has been doing political debates for 50 years, having taken part in at least 40 debates since 1972,” the website FactCheckBiden.com reads. “His performances are often filled with lies – about himself, about statistics, about his record, and about events that never took place.

“We are holding Joe Biden accountable for his long track record of lying," it added.

The site is already loaded with dozens of fact sheets on 16 topics, including the economy, foreign affairs, border security, health care, infrastructure, education, and more. 

The campaign's account on X already gave CNN's fact-checker a warning.

In addition to the website, the Trump campaign announced Thursday two new televised ads that will air during the debate in battleground states and Washington, D.C. 

Team Biden, meanwhile, is prepared to amplify their guy’s best moments — just in case voters miss the debate tonight. In their digital war room, the campaign will host 18 influencers/social media creators who have a combined 8 million followers, NBC’s Mike Memoli reports.

We can also report this morning that the Biden campaign is launching a seven-figure paid multimedia campaign as it tries to underscores the stakes of the election. It will:

  1. Blitz the websites of BuzzFeed, USA Today, CNN, El Tiempo Latino, Telemundo, theGrio, and the Atlanta Journal Constitution with ads in the headers and margins.
  2. Take out a full-page ad in USA Today that reads, “The choice — a convicted criminal who’s looking out for himself, or a president who’s fighting for you.”
  3. Push out QR codes on social media, billboards and cars, inviting voters to scan and read more about “Project 2025” — what they’re calling Trump’s “insidious and destructive plans” for the country if he’s elected.

 (Politico Playbook)

Trump and Biden will face off at 9 p.m. tonight for a 90-minute televised debate, hosted by CNN.


