UPDATE: Biden Finally Releases Statement on Terrorist Mob That Attacked LA Synagogue
Trump Has a Chance
Biden's Debate Prep Includes This Physical Test. I Don't Think It's Going Well.
CNN's Van Jones Explains Why the Obama Coalition Is Collapsing Right Now
Notice What's Embarrassing About The Associated Press' Fact-Check About Biden's LA Fundrai...
America Needs to Supercharge Nuclear Energy
New Yorkers Aren't Such Big Fans of Hochul These Days
TikTok Bans Sports Apparel Company From Advertising on Platform. It's Not Hard to...
LA Opens Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Homeless Shelter
The IG Report on the FDA’s Response to Infant Formula Recall Is Here
'Thou Shalt Not Post the Ten Commandments!'
The Supreme Court Will Review a Ban on So-Called ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care for Kids
Republican Leaders Shouldn’t Force Members to Vote on Politically Toxic Bills
RFK Jr. Deserves Secret Service Protection
Tipsheet

'Pushing Us Into World War III': Russia Blames US for Deadly Ukrainian Missile Attack

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 24, 2024 9:30 AM
Russian Presidential Press Service via AP

Russia blamed the United States on Sunday for a strike on an occupied Crimean port that killed at least four people, including two children, and injured more than 150 others. 

Advertisement

Four U.S.-provided Army Tactical Missile System rockets were intercepted over Sevastopol, but shrapnel from the fifth rocket rained down on beachgoers.

“All flight missions for the American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles are entered by American specialists based on U.S.’ own satellite reconnaissance data,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, reports NBC News. “Therefore, responsibility for the deliberate missile attack on civilians in Sevastopol lies primarily with Washington, which supplied these weapons to Ukraine, as well as the Kyiv regime, from whose territory this attack was launched.”

Last month, the Biden administration gave Ukraine authorization to use American-made weapons for limited strikes within Russia.

The ministry noted that "such actions will not go unanswered." 

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and considers it part of Russia, though it remains internationally recognized as Ukrainian territory. [...]

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city’s Moscow-installed governor, said two children were among the dead and that 151 people were injured, of which more than 80 were hospitalized.

The governor declared Monday a day of mourning in the city and said he has been visiting the injured in the hospitals. Russian President Vladimir Putin called him immediately after the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, Razvozhayev added.

The governor accused Kyiv authorities of striking “on the sly” at a time when many residents were returning from church and the celebrations of the Orthodox holiday of Holy Trinity or were on the beach with their children. (NBC News)

Recommended

Biden's Debate Prep Includes This Physical Test. I Don't Think It's Going Well. Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Tags: RUSSIA WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Debate Prep Includes This Physical Test. I Don't Think It's Going Well. Matt Vespa
Do You Feel a Draft? Kurt Schlichter
CNN's Van Jones Explains Why the Obama Coalition Is Collapsing Right Now Matt Vespa
UPDATE: Biden Finally Releases Statement on Terrorist Mob That Attacked LA Synagogue Katie Pavlich
ISIS Terrorists Crossed Our Southern Border. Rand Paul and Lindsey Graham Are Demanding Answers. Katie Pavlich
Joe Biden Was Definitely Going to Attack Trump on This in the Debate. He Can't Now. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Debate Prep Includes This Physical Test. I Don't Think It's Going Well. Matt Vespa
Advertisement