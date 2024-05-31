EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump
Is Bragg Going to Recommend Jail Time for Trump? He Isn't Denying It
Will Trump-Skeptic Republicans Hop on the MAGA Train?
The Liberal Media Is Going to Push This Talking Point Hard
How a Hollywood Actress Reacted to Bill Maher Slapping Down Her Talking Points...
Breaking: Manchin Has Left the Democratic Party
Will This Tweet Be the End of Larry Hogan's Campaign?
How Will GOP Megadonors React to Trump Verdict?
Zeldin Reminds Who the Real 'Threat to Democracy' Is After Trump Verdict
On the Trump Verdict
‘This Will Backfire’: RFK Jr. Reacts to Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict
Rashida Tlaib Spoke at Event Tied to Terrorists. Will Anything Happen?
Did Maxine Waters Have the Looniest Reaction to Trump's Verdict?
Tipsheet

Biden Gives Ukraine Green Light to Use US Weapons Inside Russia

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 31, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Biden administration has quietly given Ukraine the green light to use American-made weapons for limited strikes inside Russia to help the country defend the Kharkiv region.

Advertisement

“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them,” a U.S. official said in a statement given by the administration, reports The New York Times. “Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes inside of Russia has not changed.”

The dramatic policy shift came at Kyiv’s request amid Russia’s offensive on Ukraine’s second-largest city. The administration had previously been concerned that offensive use of U.S. weaponry would provoke Moscow into widening the war.

In the last few days, the U.S. made the decision to allow Ukraine “flexibility” to defend itself from attacks on the border near Kharkiv, the second U.S. official said.

In effect, Ukraine can now use American-provided weapons, such as rockets and rocket launchers, to shoot down launched Russian missiles heading toward Kharkiv, at troops massing just over the Russian border near the city, or Russian bombers launching bombs toward Ukrainian territory. But the official said Ukraine cannot use those weapons to hit civilian infrastructure or launch long-range missiles, such as the Army Tactical Missile System, to hit military targets deep inside Russia.

It’s a stunning shift the administration initially said would escalate the war by more directly involving the U.S. in the fight. But worsening conditions for Ukraine on the battlefield –– namely Russia’s advances and improved position in Kharkiv –– led the president to change his mind. (Politico)

Recommended

Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted at the policy reversal while in Moldova on Wednesday. 

“As the conditions have changed, as the battlefield has changed, as what Russia does has changed in terms of how it’s pursuing its aggression, escalation, we’ve adapted and adjusted, too, and I’m confident we’ll continue to do that,” he said at a news conference.

“We’re always listening, we’re always learning, and we’re always making determinations about what’s necessary to make sure that Ukraine can effectively continue to defend itself, and we’ll continue to do that,” he said.

Tags: RUSSIA UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump Katie Pavlich
Our Revolutionary Times Victor Davis Hanson
‘This Will Backfire’: RFK Jr. Reacts to Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict Madeline Leesman
How a Hollywood Actress Reacted to Bill Maher Slapping Down Her Talking Points on Israel Matt Vespa
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Breaking: Manchin Has Left the Democratic Party Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump Katie Pavlich
Advertisement