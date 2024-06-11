Let's Rewind the Clock: DOJ Tried Really Hard to Keep Hunter Out of...
Joe Biden Responds to Hunter's New Status As a Convicted Felon
Garland Whines in the Washington Post About Holding DOJ Accountable
Biden Ruled Out a Pardon for Hunter, but There's Another Option
Biden Hosting Gun Control Event Hours After Hunter Found Guilty on Gun Charges
NFL Had to Dispel This Bit of Fake News About the Eagles-Packers Game...
'Don't Fall for It': House Republicans Have Thoughts on the Hunter Biden Guilty...
BREAKING: Delaware Jury Decides Hunter's Fate
Israel, a Nation Under Siege
Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons
'Scandal:' Justice KBJ Accepted Lavish Gift From....
Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict
The House Must Vote 'Yes' on Holding Garland in Contempt of Congress
Here’s How This Democrat Governor Is Targeting Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers
Tipsheet

Here's What the Trump Campaign Had to Say After Hunter Biden Found Guilty in Criminal Gun Trial

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 11, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Trump campaign responded Tuesday to a jury finding Hunter Biden guilty on all three felony gun charges related to the purchase of a firearm in 2018. 

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” Trump campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit."

Advertisement

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it’s unclear whether she would give him time behind bars. The judge did not set a sentencing date. (Associated Press)

In a statement, Hunter Biden said he is "more grateful" for the support shown from family and friends through the trial than he is "disappointed by the outcome."

Recommended

Twisted: Israel Haters Are Losing Their Minds Over the Hostage Rescue Guy Benson
Advertisement

"Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time," he added.

His defense attorney, meanwhile, said they are "naturally disappointed" but respect the process and will "continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available..." 

 

 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twisted: Israel Haters Are Losing Their Minds Over the Hostage Rescue Guy Benson
'Don't Fall for It': House Republicans Have Thoughts on the Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict Spencer Brown
Garland Whines in the Washington Post About Holding DOJ Accountable Katie Pavlich
'Scandal:' Justice KBJ Accepted Lavish Gift From.... Guy Benson
Illegal Aliens Jump in Front of Cars to Blackmail New York Drivers Jamie Parsons
Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twisted: Israel Haters Are Losing Their Minds Over the Hostage Rescue Guy Benson
Advertisement