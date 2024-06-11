Here's What the Trump Campaign Had to Say After Hunter Biden Found Guilty in Criminal Gun Trial

The Trump campaign responded Tuesday to a jury finding Hunter Biden guilty on all three felony gun charges related to the purchase of a firearm in 2018.

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” Trump campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit."

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it’s unclear whether she would give him time behind bars. The judge did not set a sentencing date. (Associated Press)

In a statement, Hunter Biden said he is "more grateful" for the support shown from family and friends through the trial than he is "disappointed by the outcome."

"Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time," he added.

His defense attorney, meanwhile, said they are "naturally disappointed" but respect the process and will "continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available..."