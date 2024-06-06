Here's What a New National Survey Shows About Trump's Support Post-Conviction

A new national survey from Emerson College Polling shows support for former President Donald Trump remained the same despite a criminal conviction in the sham hush money trial.

Advertisement

In a two-way race, 46 percent of voters support Trump while 45 percent back President Joe Biden. Nine percent are undecided. The race is an even, 50-50 split when the undecideds were pushed to name which candidate they’re leaning toward.

NATIONAL POLL



2024 Presidential Election



Trump 46%

Biden 45%

9% undecided



With undecided push:

50% Trump

50% Biden



June 4-5, 2024, n=1,000, +/-3%https://t.co/UKbIIDZyZn pic.twitter.com/nwupAVFY6C — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) June 6, 2024

When third-party candidates are included, Biden takes a bigger hit than Trump.

NATIONAL POLL



2024 Presidential Election with third party candidates



Trump 44% (-2)

Biden 38% (-7)

Kennedy Jr. 6%

West 1%

Stein 1%

9% undecided



(change from 2-way ballot)https://t.co/UKbIIDZyZn pic.twitter.com/78m653sPXL — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) June 6, 2024

Regarding the conviction, 40 percent said it will have no impact on their vote, 27 percent said it will make them more likely to support the 45th president, and 33 percent said they are less likely to support him because of it. Among undecided voters, 58 percent said the conviction will not influence their vote compared to 36 percent who said it will “likely” impact their vote.

"Trump’s support in our polling remained the same before and after his conviction,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement. “A majority of Democrats say it makes them less likely to support Trump (51%) and a majority of Republicans (55%) say it makes them more likely to support Trump. A plurality of independents say it makes no impact (41%), while 38% are less likely to vote for Trump and 21% more likely.”

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted June 4-5, and has a credibility interval of +/- 3 percentage points.



