Youngkin Frees Virginia of California's Electric Vehicle Mandate
German Police Officer Dies After Being Stabbed in the Head by Islamic Terrorist
Georgia Court Halts Fulton County Case Against Trump Pending Appeal on Fani Willis...
Hunter and James Biden Referred to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution
Psaki to Face Subpoena If She Fails to Cooperate With Oversight of Afghanistan...
How Liberals Pay Off Their Bimbos
You Can’t Make This Up: A Trans Athlete Complained About ‘Lack of Sportsmanship’...
Another Poll Shows Biden Isn't Gaining All That Much
Families of Hostages Taken by Hamas Have a Message for Biden and His...
‘Mind-Boggling’: Here's What Thieves Are Targeting in California
Democrat Mayor Praises Biden for Passing His Student Debt to Taxpayers
Has Nothing Been Learned in 15 Years Since the Iranian Green Movement Protests?
Here’s What Independent Voters Are Saying About Trump’s Guilty Verdict
Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6...
Tipsheet

Republican Senate Candidate Is Skipping the GOP Convention

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 05, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Maryland Senate candidate Larry Hogan will skip the GOP convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, next month, his campaign confirmed, according to The Hill. 

The decision to skip the Republican National Convention, where Donald Trump is set to be named as the official GOP presidential nominee, is not out of the ordinary for the former Maryland governor, who also passed on the conventions in 2016 and 2020. 

Advertisement

Hogan, a Trump critic, has distanced himself from Republicans, running a campaign ad recently telling voters the GOP cannot count on him. 

“I want to say this upfront: In the Senate, Republicans can’t count on my vote,” he said. “But then again, neither can Democrats.”

“If they want my vote, they will have to do what is right for Maryland, not one political party,” he continued. “That’s exactly what I did as your governor, and it’s exactly the kind of senator I’ll be.” 

Hogan also drew criticism from Republicans over a post on X last week urging Americans to “respect the verdict and legal process” in the Trump hush money trial. 

"At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law,” he added. 

Recommended

LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement

While some Republicans argue such positions will be the end of his campaign, Hogan is appealing to more moderate and liberal voters in the blue state. 

Tags: LARRY HOGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6 Select Committee Rebecca Downs
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview Backfired Rebecca Downs
How Liberals Pay Off Their Bimbos Ann Coulter
Georgia Court Halts Fulton County Case Against Trump Pending Appeal on Fani Willis Disqualification Spencer Brown
‘Mind-Boggling’: Here's What Thieves Are Targeting in California Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement