Republican Senate Candidate Is Skipping the GOP Convention

Maryland Senate candidate Larry Hogan will skip the GOP convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, next month, his campaign confirmed, according to The Hill.

The decision to skip the Republican National Convention, where Donald Trump is set to be named as the official GOP presidential nominee, is not out of the ordinary for the former Maryland governor, who also passed on the conventions in 2016 and 2020.

Hogan, a Trump critic, has distanced himself from Republicans, running a campaign ad recently telling voters the GOP cannot count on him.

“I want to say this upfront: In the Senate, Republicans can’t count on my vote,” he said. “But then again, neither can Democrats.”

“If they want my vote, they will have to do what is right for Maryland, not one political party,” he continued. “That’s exactly what I did as your governor, and it’s exactly the kind of senator I’ll be.”

Hogan also drew criticism from Republicans over a post on X last week urging Americans to “respect the verdict and legal process” in the Trump hush money trial.

"At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law,” he added.

While some Republicans argue such positions will be the end of his campaign, Hogan is appealing to more moderate and liberal voters in the blue state.