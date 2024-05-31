Will This Tweet Be the End of Larry Hogan's Campaign?

Trump adviser Chris LaCivita argued Maryland Senate candidate Larry Hogan’s response leading up to the verdict in the former president’s hush money trial will be the end of his campaign.

Ahead of the decision being handed down, the former Maryland governor urged Americans to “respect the verdict and legal process.”

"Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process," he said in a post on X. "At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law."

Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process. At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation… — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 30, 2024

You just ended your campaign https://t.co/LJDuQ4oj0A — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) May 30, 2024

Many others reacted similarly to the Trump critic's take.

I don’t respect this verdict.



Nor should anyone. https://t.co/QTg4db1drs — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 30, 2024

“Respect” it? Absolutely not.



Political abuse of the legal system is lethal poison to our Republic. It must be called out & condemned. It’s not toxic partisanship to do so. It’s leadership.



Upholding the rule of law does not require silence in the face of corruption. https://t.co/vGxww5M1hm — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) May 30, 2024

You are going to lose your Senate race. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2024

The former governor's take comes days after he released a campaign ad saying Republicans cannot count on his vote if he's elected to the Senate.



