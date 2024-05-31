Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump
Tipsheet

Will This Tweet Be the End of Larry Hogan's Campaign?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 31, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Trump adviser Chris LaCivita argued Maryland Senate candidate Larry Hogan’s response leading up to the verdict in the former president’s hush money trial will be the end of his campaign.

Ahead of the decision being handed down, the former Maryland governor urged Americans to “respect the verdict and legal process.” 

"Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process," he said in a post on X. "At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law."

Many others reacted similarly to the Trump critic's take. 

The former governor's take comes days after he released a campaign ad saying Republicans cannot count on his vote if he's elected to the Senate. 


