'Based': Fetterman Praised for What He Did During Yeshiva University's Commencement

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) made a bold statement against Harvard’s handling of antisemitism on campus during his commencement address at Yeshiva University on Wednesday.

Speaking to graduates of the Orthodox Jewish university, Fetterman, who graduated from the Harvard Kennedy School in 1999, removed the ceremonial crimson academic hood, saying he was “profoundly disappointed” with the University’s “inability to stand up for the Jewish community after Oct. 7.”

“Personally, I do not fundamentally believe that it is right for me to wear this today,” the senator said as he took it off.

“The Jewish community everywhere deserves our support,” he added. “And I promise you will always have mine.”

In addition to countless public statements backing Israel's war against Hamas, Fetterman has plastered the walls of his office with posters of the hostages held by the terror group, trolled pro-Hamas demonstrators, and draped himself in an Israeli flag during a DC rally in support of the nation.

His move during the commencement speech earned him widespread praise on the right.

To a standing ovation, Senator John Fetterman removed his Harvard Crimson hood during commencement today in outrage over the rampant antisemitism here on campus. This is what true leadership looks like!

🎥 @safier pic.twitter.com/2nSG1liuja — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 29, 2024

I concede that this is based. https://t.co/IaVaAjq0ew — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 29, 2024

Is there another Democrat in the Senate standing up for Israel against terrorists? Nope. https://t.co/PMMIEw0Y43 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 29, 2024

What does it look like to stand up for integrity?



Thank you, @JohnFetterman!



If you need to recover from seeing faculty wearing regalia at the encampment, watch this short clip: https://t.co/FtLTIQFg5B — Harvard Jewish Alumni Alliance (@HarvardJews) May 30, 2024

The day will come when I go back to disagreeing with John Fetterman on substantive policy issues. But today is not that day.



Today, he gets full marks from me. https://t.co/qJYAAWx095 — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) May 29, 2024

Yeshiva awarded Fetterman with the school's "Presidential Medallion" during the ceremony.

“Senator Fetterman is one of the true heroes of our time for his unwavering and courageous commitment to moral clarity, which has fortified our community and been a clarion call for our country,” said the university's president, Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, in a statement.



