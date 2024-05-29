Watters: De Niro Has a Telling Moment in Off-Script Remark at Press Conference

During the Biden campaign’s disaster of a press conference in New York City on Tuesday, actor Robert De Niro had a telling off-script moment, Fox News’s Jesse Watters pointed out.

Advertisement

"The Twin Towers fell just over here, just over there. This part of the city was like a ghost town, but we vowed we would not allow terrorists to change our way of life. ... I love this city. I don't want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world," De Niro told reporters.

"I don't mean to scare you. No, no, wait — maybe I do mean to scare you," De Niro continued. "If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections — forget about it. That's over; that's done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave."

Watters pointed out he wasn't supposed to admit he was fearmongering.

“Biden made an actor read a script in lower Manhattan saying his opponent is worse than 9/11 and then the actor slipped and went off script and admitted he was trying to scare you,” Watters said. “In politics, you can’t admit you’re trying to scare voters, it’s not the movies.”

Today, the White House sent Punchy Robert De Niro to stump for Biden outside the Manhattan courthouse where they're prosecuting Trump. There's no clearer admission that this trial is the Democrats' last-ditch effort to get Trump off the ballot. pic.twitter.com/isbkbDvLuW — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 29, 2024

Tuesday's press conference came after the campaign's insistence over the last year that Biden had nothing to do with the prosecution of his political rival, Watters noted.



