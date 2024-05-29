Legal Experts: The Trump Trial Jury Instructions Are Not Normal
Tipsheet

'Incredible Victory': Former Trump Campaign Spox Unseats Incumbent in Texas State House Primary Runoff

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 29, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Katrina Pierson, the spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, unseated state Rep. Justin Holland on Tuesday in the primary runoff for Texas State House District 33.

Since no Democrat candidate is in the race in the deep-red district, Pierson, who earned the support of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, is the presumptive winner of the general election. 

In his endorsement, Abbott said Pierson “is the conservative leader that we need to help me stop Biden’s border crisis. Katrina Pierson is the only candidate in this race I trust on border security.”

Holland, who represented the district since 2017, had been targeted over his vote to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and failure to support the governor’s school voucher program. He also backed legislation last year that would have raised the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 years old. 

The Paxton and Abbott campaigns, among others, celebrated Pierson's victory on social media.

Tags: TEXAS ELECTIONS

