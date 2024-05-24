What 'The Daily Show' Did to Kamala Harris Was Brutal and Accurate
Another Fake News Story About Trump and the Third Reich Just Imploded
Yes, This Actually Happened on Wheel of Fortune
Secretary Blinken Taken to Task for Withholding Military Aid to Israel and Avoiding...
U.S. Forced to Take Action As Hamas Continues Attacking Gaza Pier
The Latest Climate Grift: ‘Carbon-Free’ Human Composting
Germany Would 'Of Course' Arrest Netanyahu If ICC Issues Warrant. Israel Responds.
In 'Stunning Rebuke,' Chicago City Council Backs Effort to Block Mayor From Canceling...
'What Are They Trying to Hide?': Lawmakers Skewer ATF Over Fatal Arkansas Raid
Only Trump Can Launch and Win a War Against the DEI Army
ICJ Issues Ruling in Case Against Israel
Republican Governor Banned From All Tribal Lands in Her State
Someone Needs to Go to Jail
What Do We Make of These Latest Battleground State Polls?
Tipsheet

IDF Announces the Bodies of Three More Hostages Have Been Recovered

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 24, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

The bodies of three more hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 have been recovered, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Friday.

According to “reliable intelligence,” Orión Hernández Radoux, 30, Hanan Yablonka, 42, and Michel Nisenbaum, 59, were killed on Oct. 7, 2023. 

Advertisement

To this point, the three hostages were suspected to be alive because there was no information regarding their status, The Times of Israel reports.

Radoux, a Mexican-French national, was the boyfriend of Shani Louk, one of the four hostages whose bodies were found in Jabaliya last week. Hernández Radoux and Yablonka — along with Louk and two more hostage bodies recovered last week — were at the Supernova music festival near the border community of Re’im when it was attacked by Hamas terrorists.

They had fled to the Mefalsim area where they were abducted by the terrorists.

Nisenbaum, from Sderot, was also kidnapped from the Mefalsim area with the other hostages. He had been driving to the IDF’s Gaza Division base near Re’im to collect his granddaughter who had been staying with his non-commissioned officer son-in-law, but he never made it. [...]

Yablonka, from Tel Aviv, divorced and with two kids, ages 12 and 9, was attending the Nova festival with friends.

“Hanan was a devoted and loving father, a family man and friend. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv. Hanan was taken hostage while doing what he loved most – enjoying music, dancing, and celebrating life,” the forum said. (The Times of Israel)

Recommended

What 'The Daily Show' Did to Kamala Harris Was Brutal and Accurate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Their bodies were rescued overnight during a joint IDF and ISA operation in Jabaliya, and brought back to Israel," the IDF said in a post on X. "We will continue operating to bring all of our hostages back home. May their memory be a blessing."


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What 'The Daily Show' Did to Kamala Harris Was Brutal and Accurate Matt Vespa
U.S. Forced to Take Action As Hamas Continues Attacking Gaza Pier Spencer Brown
Loose Talk About the End of Everything Victor Davis Hanson
Germany Would 'Of Course' Arrest Netanyahu If ICC Issues Warrant. Israel Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Secretary Blinken Taken to Task for Withholding Military Aid to Israel and Avoiding Oversight Spencer Brown
Ocasio-Cortez Has a Meltdown Over Trump's South Bronx Rally Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What 'The Daily Show' Did to Kamala Harris Was Brutal and Accurate Matt Vespa
Advertisement