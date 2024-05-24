IDF Announces the Bodies of Three More Hostages Have Been Recovered

The bodies of three more hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 have been recovered, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Friday.

According to “reliable intelligence,” Orión Hernández Radoux, 30, Hanan Yablonka, 42, and Michel Nisenbaum, 59, were killed on Oct. 7, 2023.

To this point, the three hostages were suspected to be alive because there was no information regarding their status, The Times of Israel reports.

Radoux, a Mexican-French national, was the boyfriend of Shani Louk, one of the four hostages whose bodies were found in Jabaliya last week. Hernández Radoux and Yablonka — along with Louk and two more hostage bodies recovered last week — were at the Supernova music festival near the border community of Re’im when it was attacked by Hamas terrorists. They had fled to the Mefalsim area where they were abducted by the terrorists. Nisenbaum, from Sderot, was also kidnapped from the Mefalsim area with the other hostages. He had been driving to the IDF’s Gaza Division base near Re’im to collect his granddaughter who had been staying with his non-commissioned officer son-in-law, but he never made it. [...] Yablonka, from Tel Aviv, divorced and with two kids, ages 12 and 9, was attending the Nova festival with friends. “Hanan was a devoted and loving father, a family man and friend. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv. Hanan was taken hostage while doing what he loved most – enjoying music, dancing, and celebrating life,” the forum said. (The Times of Israel)

“Their bodies were rescued overnight during a joint IDF and ISA operation in Jabaliya, and brought back to Israel," the IDF said in a post on X. "We will continue operating to bring all of our hostages back home. May their memory be a blessing."

