One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas
A New York Giants Legend Just Hopped on the Trump Train
CNN Host Admits Something We've All Known About the Trump-Stormy Daniels Trial
Jerry Seinfeld's Duke Commencement Wasn't Derailed by Pro-Hamas Antics
How to Neutralize the Campus Communists
The UN Got Busted for Parroting Hamas Casualty Propaganda
Biden Gets More Bad News From Polling in Battleground States
Is the Trucker Who Once Ousted NJ's Senate President Making a Political Comeback?
National Insecurity, Courtesy of Joe Biden
Trump Rips Biden Over Israel at Massive New Jersey Rally
A 'Never Again Trump' Guide to Voting Trump
Eurovision: The Silent Majority and the Vocal Minority
Biden’s Middle Eastern Foreign Policy Blunders
Unbridled Corruption of the Iranian Regime
Tipsheet

Hamas Launches Rocket at Children's Playground in Israel

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 13, 2024 8:30 AM

The Israel Defense Forces released photo and video of the aftermath of a Hamas rocket that landed in the middle of a playground last week. The missile was among 14 that were fired toward Be'er Sheva on Friday, according to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Advertisement

While no children were present at the time, the shrapnel injured a nearby woman, who suffered minor injuries.

"Hamas deliberately fired towards a populated area, which could have ended in disaster," he said, according to Israel National News. "Shortly afterward, IDF troops struck the launch sites from which the barrage was carried out as well as additional terrorist operatives in the area."

"So far, we have eliminated dozens of terrorists in eastern Rafah, found a significant underground route, and seized many weapons. This morning we coordinated the temporary evacuation of the population in additional areas in eastern Rafah, adjacent to the combat zone," he added. 

Recommended

How to Neutralize the Campus Communists Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The incident came days after President Biden warned that the U.S. would halt shipments of offensive weapons to Israel if it proceeded with an invasion into Rafah. 

Appearing to respond to that threat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would act alone if necessary. 

“If Israel has to stand alone, we will stand alone,” Netanyahu said in a statement, The Associated Press reported. “If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than our fingernails.”

Tags: ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How to Neutralize the Campus Communists Kurt Schlichter
One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas Katie Pavlich
CNN Host Admits Something We've All Known About the Trump-Stormy Daniels Trial Matt Vespa
The UN Got Busted for Parroting Hamas Casualty Propaganda Spencer Brown
Joe Biden Mother’s Day Message Sparks Outrage Sarah Arnold
Florida Proves It Doesn't Mess Around After 'Queers for Palestine' Block Entrance to Disney Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How to Neutralize the Campus Communists Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement