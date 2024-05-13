Hamas Launches Rocket at Children's Playground in Israel

The Israel Defense Forces released photo and video of the aftermath of a Hamas rocket that landed in the middle of a playground last week. The missile was among 14 that were fired toward Be'er Sheva on Friday, according to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

While no children were present at the time, the shrapnel injured a nearby woman, who suffered minor injuries.

"Hamas deliberately fired towards a populated area, which could have ended in disaster," he said, according to Israel National News. "Shortly afterward, IDF troops struck the launch sites from which the barrage was carried out as well as additional terrorist operatives in the area."

"So far, we have eliminated dozens of terrorists in eastern Rafah, found a significant underground route, and seized many weapons. This morning we coordinated the temporary evacuation of the population in additional areas in eastern Rafah, adjacent to the combat zone," he added.

Footage from the playground in Be'er Sheva, where a Hamas missile directly hit a children’s playground: pic.twitter.com/ifMIkMVIxz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2024

This is a a children’s playground in the city of Be’er Sheva, in southern Israel.



Their playing suddenly came to a halt due to incoming Hamas rocket fire.



This is our children’s reality. pic.twitter.com/aqkQfaDxVX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2024

Rockets launched from southern Gaza into Beer Sheva this morning landed on a kindergarten playground with kids in the shelter. Less than 48 hours after Biden declared Israel shouldn’t finish Hamas off in Rafah. pic.twitter.com/lxZwGlz0zM — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 10, 2024

The incident came days after President Biden warned that the U.S. would halt shipments of offensive weapons to Israel if it proceeded with an invasion into Rafah.

Appearing to respond to that threat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would act alone if necessary.

“If Israel has to stand alone, we will stand alone,” Netanyahu said in a statement, The Associated Press reported. “If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than our fingernails.”