Trump Has Some Choice Words for Biden Over His Move to Stop Arms Shipments to Israel

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden on Thursday for threatening to halt shipments of offensive weapons to Israel if the nation moves forward with a ground invasion of Rafah.

Advertisement

"Crooked Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza. Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still alive," Trump said on Truth Social. "Yet Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses, because his donors are funding them. Biden is weak, corrupt, and leading the world straight into World War III."

Biden told CNN Wednesday the shipment of offensive weapons would be conditional on Israel's actions.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,” Biden told CNN's Erin Burnett.

"We’re not walking away from Israel’s security. We’re walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas,” Biden continued.

“We’re going to continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome and their ability to respond to attacks that came out of the Middle East recently,” he added. “But it’s, it’s just wrong. We’re not going to – we’re not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells.”

Trump also reiterated his belief that had he been president, the war would have never broken out.

"Remember - this war in Israel, just like the war in Ukraine, would have NEVER started if I was in the White House," he said. "But very soon, we will be back, and once again demanding PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!"

In addition to criticism from the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, Biden's position was also blasted from those on the right and left, Katie reported Thursday.



