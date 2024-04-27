'Welcome to San Francisco': Schiff Victim of Theft Prior to Attending Campaign Dinner

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) became a victim of theft when he came to San Francisco on Thursday for a swanky dinner with backers of his Senate campaign.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, thieves stole luggage from his car prior to the event, forcing the candidate to speak at the dinner in plain clothes rather than business attire.

Advertisement

During the dinner, the Democrat lawmaker thanked attorney Joe Cotchett for supporting his campaign to fill the seat of the late Dianne Feinstein. "I guess it’s ‘Welcome to San Francisco,’" joked Cotchett’s press agent Lee Houskeeper, who was at the dinner at Ristorante Rocca, located in Burlingame. During his own remarks, Schiff was reportedly unperturbed by the apparent theft. He was not in the vehicle when it happened. "Yes, they took my bags," the California representative said, per the Chronicle. "But I’m here to thank Joe." Schiff’s resilient demeanor prompted a compliment from Cotchett. "Adam really showed himself tonight," Cotchett said. "He’ll be a great senator — he’s going to change the Senate tremendously." (Fox News)

The Democratic congressman and U.S. Senate candidate got a rude introduction to San Francisco’s vexing reputation for car burglaries Thursday when thieves swiped his bags from his car while it sat in a downtown parking garage. https://t.co/UCzY5ajWsG — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 26, 2024

The incident with Schiff is the latest example of out-of-control crime in the Golden State, which comes just days after a violent assault on a member of the San Jose mayor's security detail and the Los Angeles mayor's house getting broken into (again) while she was in it.

While interviewing Mayor Matt Mahan in downtown San Jose, a man was shouting at us and fought Mayor Mahan's security guard.



The fight lasted a couple minutes and the man was arrested by SJPD.



Police said they were compiling evidence and sending it to the DA's office/ pic.twitter.com/aJxGRLC7RU — Jack Molmud (@jmolmud) April 24, 2024











