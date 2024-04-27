Are Buttigieg’s Latest Airline Rules Going to Get People Killed?
Tipsheet

'Welcome to San Francisco': Schiff Victim of Theft Prior to Attending Campaign Dinner

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 27, 2024 9:30 AM
Senate Television via AP

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) became a victim of theft when he came to San Francisco on Thursday for a swanky dinner with backers of his Senate campaign. 

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, thieves stole luggage from his car prior to the event, forcing the candidate to speak at the dinner in plain clothes rather than business attire. 

During the dinner, the Democrat lawmaker thanked attorney Joe Cotchett for supporting his campaign to fill the seat of the late Dianne Feinstein.

"I guess it’s ‘Welcome to San Francisco,’" joked Cotchett’s press agent Lee Houskeeper, who was at the dinner at Ristorante Rocca, located in Burlingame.

During his own remarks, Schiff was reportedly unperturbed by the apparent theft. He was not in the vehicle when it happened.

"Yes, they took my bags," the California representative said, per the Chronicle. "But I’m here to thank Joe." 

Schiff’s resilient demeanor prompted a compliment from Cotchett. 

"Adam really showed himself tonight," Cotchett said. "He’ll be a great senator — he’s going to change the Senate tremendously." (Fox News)

The incident with Schiff is the latest example of out-of-control crime in the Golden State, which comes just days after a violent assault on a member of the San Jose mayor's security detail and the Los Angeles mayor's house getting broken into (again) while she was in it. 




