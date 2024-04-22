Does the New NPR CEO Have a Burner Account?
LA Mayor's Home Was Broken Into...Again

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 22, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had her official residence broken into early Sunday morning.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Ephraim Matthew Hunter, allegedly smashed a window to gain access to the Getty House around 6:40 a.m., while Bass and her family were home. 

As the Los Angeles Times reports, this is not the first time the mayor was the victim of a break-in. 

This is the second time in three years Bass has been the victim of a break-in. While she was running for office in 2022, two men stole a pair of handguns from her Baldwin Vista home, bypassing cash and electronics and taking only the weapons. Patricio Munoz and Juan Espinoza pleaded no contest last year to burglary and grand theft of a firearm, and both received prison sentences. (Los Angeles Times)

Locals were surprised by the incident.

“It’s got a fence, a gate, all the way around,” one person who lives in the area told KTLA 5. “I’m sure there are cameras and there’s usually a lot of presence around the house.”

In a statement, Bass's office said the mayor and her family "were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect."


