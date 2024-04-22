LA Mayor's Home Was Broken Into...Again

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had her official residence broken into early Sunday morning.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Ephraim Matthew Hunter, allegedly smashed a window to gain access to the Getty House around 6:40 a.m., while Bass and her family were home.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department responded and took a suspect into custody with out incident. There were no injuries to the occupants during this incident. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 21, 2024

The suspect was identified as Ephraim Matthew Hunter, a 29-year-old resident of Los Angeles. Hunter was booked for 459 PC-Burglary under booking number 6796415. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 22, 2024

As the Los Angeles Times reports, this is not the first time the mayor was the victim of a break-in.

This is the second time in three years Bass has been the victim of a break-in. While she was running for office in 2022, two men stole a pair of handguns from her Baldwin Vista home, bypassing cash and electronics and taking only the weapons. Patricio Munoz and Juan Espinoza pleaded no contest last year to burglary and grand theft of a firearm, and both received prison sentences. (Los Angeles Times)

Locals were surprised by the incident.

“It’s got a fence, a gate, all the way around,” one person who lives in the area told KTLA 5. “I’m sure there are cameras and there’s usually a lot of presence around the house.”

In a statement, Bass's office said the mayor and her family "were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect."

Robbery in LA is out of control — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2024

Karen Bass’ home broken into (again).



I wonder how Karen will feel about the intruder immediately being released on no cash bail. pic.twitter.com/Zh4f3Vcwu3 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 21, 2024



