The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow
Liberal Reporter Sees Some Serious Media Frustration on This Issue
About Those Alleged Posts of Snipers on the Campuses of Indiana and Ohio...
Iran's Nightmares
Trump Responds to Bill Barr's Endorsement in Typical Fashion
Polling on Support for Mass Deportations Has Some Surprising Findings. But Does It...
The Problem Is Academia
Leader of Columbia's Pro-Hamas Encampment: Israel Supporters 'Don't Deserve to Live'
Mounting Debt Accumulation Can’t Go On Forever. It Won’t.
Is Arizona Turning Blue? The Latest Voter Registration Numbers Tell a Different Story.
Washington Should Clip Qatar’s Media Wing
The Most Disturbing Part of It
Inept Microsoft is Compromising National Security
Leftist Activists Said 'Believe All Women' Didn’t Apply to Me
Tipsheet

US Ambassador to the UN Calls Russia's Latest Veto 'Baffling'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 26, 2024 9:00 AM
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution put forth by the U.S. and Japan on Wednesday that would ban the use of nuclear weapons in outer space.

Advertisement

The resolution stemmed from Washington's concerns that Moscow is developing weapons capable of taking out satellites, an allegation Russia denies. 

The draft resolution was put to a vote by the U.S. and Japan after nearly six weeks of negotiations. It received 13 votes in favor, while China abstained and Russia cast a veto. 

The U.N. text would have affirmed an obligation to comply with the Outer Space Treaty and called on states "to contribute actively to the objective of the peaceful use of outer space and of the prevention of an arms race in outer space." 

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty bars signatories – including Russia and the United States – from placing "in orbit around the Earth any objects carrying nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction. (Reuters)

After the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council Russia’s veto was “baffling” and “a shame.”

“Today's veto begs the question: Why? Why if you are following the rules would you not support a resolution that reaffirms them? What could you possibly be hiding?" she asked.  

In a statement, the White House also questioned the veto.

Recommended

The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Russia, meanwhile, said it is working on its own resolution that would keep peace in space.  

"We want a ban on the placement of weapons of any kind in outer space, not just (weapons of mass destruction). But you don't want that ... Let me ask you that very same question: Why?" Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia asked Thomas-Greenfield. 


Tags: RUSSIA NUCLEAR WEAPONS UNITED NATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Sees Some Serious Media Frustration on This Issue Matt Vespa
Iran's Nightmares Victor Davis Hanson
About Those Alleged Posts of Snipers on the Campuses of Indiana and Ohio State Universities Matt Vespa
Will Jewish Voters Stop Voting for the Democrats Who Want to Kill Them? Kurt Schlichter
Trump Responds to Bill Barr's Endorsement in Typical Fashion Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Advertisement