Tipsheet

TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start of Interview

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 11, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer is being praised by conservative social media users after she refused to use her guest's preferred pronouns. 

The issue came up immediately when journalist Shivani Dave said her pronouns are “they/them.”

Advertisement

"Thank you for telling me your pronouns. I use correct grammar,” Hartley-Brewer replied. "You can choose your pronouns, you can choose what you want to call yourself, but you don’t get to require me to use incorrect grammar and factually incorrect things. You're not a plural, you're one person, and you're a female person, so I will use she and her, thank you very much.” 

After some back and forth on the issue, Dave insisted she’s not a “single woman.”

“I’m a very special non-binary trans person,” she declared. 

This is not the first time Hartley-Brewer has made headlines for her insistence on using accurate pronouns. She refused to apologize over her reporting on the Nashville school shooting last year. 

I apparently 'misgendered' the shooter as well yesterday, but I'm not going to apologize for it though... We were told there was a shooter at the school, so let's face it, we all assumed it was a man, because 99.9% of the time it is a man.

Then we were told it was a woman, so we referred to her as a woman. Then we discovered it was a woman who identified as trans. 'Aha!' people like me said. So it's actually a biological man and therefore we'll say 'he' and 'him'.

No, it's a woman called Audrey Hale, born a woman, but identifies as trans, and prefers the pronouns 'he' and 'his'. And we actually had the New York Times, CNN, USA Today pointing out they had 'misgendered' the shooter.

Worrying about the feelings of a psychopath who has killed three children and three adults, rather than being concerned about the actual crime committed by that person - we are in crazy territory now aren't we?

Tags: TRANSGENDER

