TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start of Interview

TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer is being praised by conservative social media users after she refused to use her guest's preferred pronouns.

The issue came up immediately when journalist Shivani Dave said her pronouns are “they/them.”

"Thank you for telling me your pronouns. I use correct grammar,” Hartley-Brewer replied. "You can choose your pronouns, you can choose what you want to call yourself, but you don’t get to require me to use incorrect grammar and factually incorrect things. You're not a plural, you're one person, and you're a female person, so I will use she and her, thank you very much.”

After some back and forth on the issue, Dave insisted she’s not a “single woman.”

“I’m a very special non-binary trans person,” she declared.

This is not the first time Hartley-Brewer has made headlines for her insistence on using accurate pronouns. She refused to apologize over her reporting on the Nashville school shooting last year.