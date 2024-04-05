Adams Invited Abbott to Spend a Night in Shelter for Illegal Immigrants. Here's How the TX Gov Responded.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday dismissed New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ invitation to spend a night in a shelter for illegal immigrants, calling it “nothing more than a gimmick."

“And what I will suggest to the mayor of New York is there are people dying on his watch,” Abbott said during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “Law enforcement officers are being gunned down by people that have been arrested 20 times, and he needs to take charge and make sure they keep behind bars dangerous criminals who are killing his fellow New Yorkers.”

Adams extended the invitation to Abbott when he was asked about the Republican governor’s trip to New York for a fundraiser.

“I’m going to offer him a stay in one of the [Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers], so he can see what he has created and understand how we are treating people with the dignity and respect that he should have shown,” Adams said during a press conference Thursday.

“I’m not quite sure why he’s here and what he’s doing while here,” Adams added. “But he’s going to see how you can manage the crisis with coordination.”

Adams may want to pass the invitation along to President Biden, however, given that his administration is secretly flying hundreds of thousands of “inadmissible aliens” into the U.S.

As the Center for Immigration Studies’ Todd Bensman pointed out regarding his report on the issue, “Abbott isn’t really the main culprit filling cities with illegal aliens”— it’s Biden.

Joe Biden flew 320,000 illegal aliens into the United States from foreign airports in 2023.



DHS won't disclose which U.S. airports received the illegal aliens.



What is the Biden Administration trying hide? https://t.co/L1N6j244xj — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) March 4, 2024











