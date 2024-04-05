Kamala Harris Can't Even Get March Madness Right
Why Congress' Only Ukrainian-Born Member Has Switched Course on More Aid
Wait, an Oregon Girl Was Allegedly Gang Raped at School...and No One Called...
Conservation Group Fighting In the Arena for Hunting, Fishing Rights
'Serious Failure': IDF Releases the Results of Investigation Into Strike That Killed WCK...
Biden Announces Nickname He's 'Very Proud of' to Greek American Community
MTA's Demand of NYC Marathon Proved Too Crazy, Even for Dem Governor
Biden, Transgenderism, and Making Christianity More Invisible
RFK Jr. Is Right About Joe Biden
Donald Trump, The Ultimate Fighter
Why Democrats May Be Severely Limiting Their Voter Registration Push This Year
From Beirut to Tel Aviv - Taking the Pulse of a Tense Israel
What Did Antony Blinken Just Say About Israel and Hamas?
Biden’s Anti-Christian Attack on Liberty University
Tipsheet

Adams Invited Abbott to Spend a Night in Shelter for Illegal Immigrants. Here's How the TX Gov Responded.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 05, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday dismissed New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ invitation to spend a night in a shelter for illegal immigrants, calling it “nothing more than a gimmick."

Advertisement

“And what I will suggest to the mayor of New York is there are people dying on his watch,” Abbott said during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “Law enforcement officers are being gunned down by people that have been arrested 20 times, and he needs to take charge and make sure they keep behind bars dangerous criminals who are killing his fellow New Yorkers.” 

Adams extended the invitation to Abbott when he was asked about the Republican governor’s trip to New York for a fundraiser. 

“I’m going to offer him a stay in one of the [Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers], so he can see what he has created and understand how we are treating people with the dignity and respect that he should have shown,” Adams said during a press conference Thursday.

“I’m not quite sure why he’s here and what he’s doing while here,” Adams added. “But he’s going to see how you can manage the crisis with coordination.”

Recommended

Wait, an Oregon Girl Was Allegedly Gang Raped at School...and No One Called the Police? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Adams may want to pass the invitation along to President Biden, however, given that his administration is secretly flying hundreds of thousands of “inadmissible aliens” into the U.S. 

As the Center for Immigration Studies’ Todd Bensman pointed out regarding his report on the issue, “Abbott isn’t really the main culprit filling cities with illegal aliens”— it’s Biden. 




Tags: GREG ABBOTT ERIC ADAMS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, an Oregon Girl Was Allegedly Gang Raped at School...and No One Called the Police? Matt Vespa
What Did Antony Blinken Just Say About Israel and Hamas? Rebecca Downs
Kamala Harris Can't Even Get March Madness Right Matt Vespa
The Race Hustlers Are Terrified That Trump Will End Racism Kurt Schlichter
Why Congress' Only Ukrainian-Born Member Has Switched Course on More Aid Matt Vespa
Trump Takes Massive Lead Over Biden, Sending Democrats Into a Downward Spiral of Worry Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, an Oregon Girl Was Allegedly Gang Raped at School...and No One Called the Police? Matt Vespa
Advertisement