The Biden Administration Is Secretly Flying Hundreds of Thousands of 'Inadmissible Aliens' Into US

Americans are increasingly concerned about the massive influx of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, so much so that it’s become the top voter concern in a recent Gallup survey. But what they don’t know is that the country is not just being “invaded” by land. With the help of the federal government, hundreds of thousands of individuals hoping to cross into the U.S. (with no legal right to be here) are being assisted by the Biden administration.

According to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by the Center for Immigration Studies, U.S. Customs and Border Protection approved “secretive flights” for 320,000 inadmissible aliens last year. The individuals were pre-approved on the CBP One app and flew into 43 U.S. airports, though the government refuses to identify which ones.

CIS’s Todd Bensman, who is also a Townhall columnist, explains:

The agency’s lawyers have cited a general “law enforcement exception” without elaborating – until recently – on how releasing airport locations would harm public safety beyond citing “the sensitivity of the information.” Now, though, CIS’s litigation has yielded a novel and newsworthy answer from the government: The public can’t know the receiving airports because those hundreds of thousands of CBP-authorized arrivals have created such “operational vulnerabilities” at airports that “bad actors” could undermine law enforcement efforts to “secure the United States border” if they knew the volume of CBP One traffic processed at each port of entry. In short, the Biden administration’s legally dubious program to fly inadmissible aliens over the border and directly to U.S. airports has allegedly created law enforcement vulnerabilities too grave to release publicly, lest “bad actors” take advantage of them to inflict harm on public safety. (Center for Immigration Studies)

Through the CBP One app, the individuals apply for travel authorization, and once here, the parole program gives them two-year periods of legal status allowing them to work. This more direct entry, facilitated by the Biden administration, lowers the total number of illegal border crossings at ports of entry.

The program at the center of the FOIA litigation is perhaps the most enigmatic and least-known of the Biden administration’s uses of the CBP One cell phone scheduling app, even though it is responsible for almost invisibly importing by air 320,000 aliens with no legal right to enter the United States since it got underway in late 2022. It remains part of the administration’s “lawful pathways” strategy, with its stated purpose being to reduce the number of illegal border entries between ports of entry. (Center for Immigration Studies)

While the government won't say which foreign airports the "inadmissible aliens" are coming from, according to Bensman, only citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, and Ecuador are eligible for the program.

This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants.



It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/kuilPxAvv3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

Joe Biden flew 320,000 illegal aliens into the United States from foreign airports in 2023.



DHS won't disclose which U.S. airports received the illegal aliens.



What is the Biden Administration trying hide? https://t.co/L1N6j244xj — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) March 4, 2024

That Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t really the main culprit filling cities with illegal aliens? https://t.co/uw2b0j1t3W — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) March 5, 2024







