Boebert Diagnosed With 'Rare Condition,' Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado had emergency surgery for “an acute blood clot” in her leg.

After experiencing “severe swelling in her upper left leg,” the Republican lawmaker went to a hospital in Loveland, Colorado, for treatment.

“After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow,” her campaign said in a statement. “An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors in causing symptoms of May-Thurner Syndrome. Women between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth are also more likely to have May-Thurner Syndrome.”

The statement continued, “Doctors recommended and scheduled a surgery, which was successfully completed this morning, to remove the clot and insert a stent that will address the Congresswoman's symptoms. After taking time to rest as recommended by doctors, she is expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman.”

Boebert thanked her medical team and said she looks forward to “making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado.”

The lawmaker’s physician said in a statement that the surgery was successful and “patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery."

