Boebert Diagnosed With 'Rare Condition,' Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Leah Barkoukis  |  April 03, 2024 7:30 AM
Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado had emergency surgery for “an acute blood clot” in her leg. 

After experiencing “severe swelling in her upper left leg,” the Republican lawmaker went to a hospital in Loveland, Colorado, for treatment.  

“After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow,” her campaign said in a statement. “An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors in causing symptoms of May-Thurner Syndrome. Women between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth are also more likely to have May-Thurner Syndrome.” 

The statement continued, “Doctors recommended and scheduled a surgery, which was successfully completed this morning, to remove the clot and insert a stent that will address the Congresswoman's symptoms. After taking time to rest as recommended by doctors, she is expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman.”

Boebert thanked her medical team and said she looks forward to “making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado.” 

The lawmaker’s physician said in a statement that the surgery was successful and “patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery."


Tags: HEALTH CONGRESS

