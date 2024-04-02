Shakira Says What a Lot of People Thought About the 'Barbie' Movie

Shakira is being urged to stand strong in the face of backlash over her recent comments about the "Barbie" movie.

During an interview with Allure, the singer said her sons “absolutely hated it.”

“They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent,” she continued. “I’m raising two boys. I want them to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.”

The mother of 11-year-old Milan and 9-year-old Sasha said she believes men and women each play an important role in society.

“We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost,” she added.

Shakira went on to emphasize the value of sharing responsibilities when Allure’s Patricia Alfonso Tortolani asked, "Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should?”

“Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?” Shakira replied.

The comments have already prompted backlash, but many found her remarks refreshing in this day and age.

Shakira nailed the Barbie movie. She’ll probably now face pressure to apologize for this but she shouldn’t. Civilizations die when you emasculate men.



Here’s what she said about the movie.



“My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a… pic.twitter.com/N7XagHkbNP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 1, 2024

#Shakira point of view re #Barbie movie comes very natural to Hispanic women. We are a culture of confident, hard-working women who fully embrace their femininity & maternal role (largest % of stay at home moms) while loving men & desiring for them to flourish within their… https://t.co/SReZZOzEik — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) April 1, 2024

Hurrah for @shakira - finally, a high-profile woman prepared to stand up for men being men. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/dmi6h9eHER — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 1, 2024

Shakira said aloud what most boy moms are thinking. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) April 1, 2024

This would have been a completely middle of the road statement in 2010 — Henry Jones Jr. (@hnryjonesjr) April 1, 2024



