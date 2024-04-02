Women Are Being Punched in the Face All Over New York City
RFK Jr.'s Campaign Says It Has Collected Enough Signatures to Qualify for This Battleground State

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 02, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign says it received enough signatures to qualify for the ballot in the battleground state of North Carolina. 

Supporters of RFK Jr. formed the “We The People” party in the Tar Heel State, among others, allowing him to qualify for the ballot with fewer signatures than an unaffiliated candidate would need. 

“We have the field teams, volunteers, legal teams, paid circulators, supporters, and strategists ready to get the job done,” Kennedy’s campaign press secretary Stefanie Spear said in a statement on Monday announcing the more than 23,000 signatures in North Carolina. 

North Carolina is the fifth state in which RFK Jr. has collected the necessary signatures to achieve ballot access. Kennedy is already on the ballot in Utah and has collected all the necessary signatures to be on the ballot in New Hampshire and Nevada. In Hawaii, the Office of Elections has confirmed Kennedy supporters have collected the required signatures to establish the “We The People” party.

North Carolina was the fifth-closest swing state in the 2020 presidential election, with a difference of just 1.34% of the vote between presidents Biden and Trump. 

The Kennedy campaign has launched a robust ballot access plan to ensure the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket is on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The campaign was already actively collecting signatures in 16 states before announcing a vice president. After the announcement, 19 additional states opened for petitioning. (Kennedy Shanahan)

Current polling indicates that in a three-way race, RFK Jr.’s candidacy helps Trump—a reality the DNC is now addressing head-on through legal actions and increased attacks on the independent presidential candidate.

 

