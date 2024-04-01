Washington D.C. Cardinal Calls Biden a 'Cafeteria Catholic'
Inmates Running the Institution
Why China's New Inner Mongolian Training Ground Has an Eerie Feel to It
How Pro-Hamas Lunatics Showed That Nothing Is Sacred on Easter Sunday
A Top Denver Official Was Caught Telling Illegal Aliens Something That Isn't Shocking
Biden Blames Health 'Crisis' for Economic Woes in Mumbling Interview
Critics Notice What Was Missing From the White House's Spanish-Language Social Media Accou...
NYC Tests 'Another Fake Solution' to Address Subway Crime Problem
Texas Judge Orders Release of Illegal Immigrants Accused of Overrunning National Guard at...
Harvard's Application Numbers Are in...
JK Rowling Could Be Arrested for ‘Misgendering’ Transgender People. Here’s How She Respond...
Watch: Pro-Israel Democrat Rips Hamas-Sympathizing Heckler as a 'Disgrace,' Right to His F...
Time to Remove Joe Biden
Bad Eggs: The Biden Administration’s Politicization of Easter
Tipsheet

Prominent Transgender Person Blasts White House for Celebrating Trans Day of Visibility on Easter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 01, 2024 10:35 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The criticism the Biden White House received for celebrating Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday has been coming from all angles. 

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign bashed the move as “appalling and insulting” and another example of the “Biden administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith.” 

Advertisement

Athletes like Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac weighed in on X, noting the celebration “helps no one and only promotes division.” 

Republicans, such as Speaker Mike Johnson, also took issue with the White House celebrating the Transgender Day of Visibility. 

Notably, the administration's celebration of the day also came under fire from prominent transgender person William Bruce Jenner, who legally changed his name and gender in 2015 to Caitlyn Marie Jenner. 

Recommended

Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Supporters of the administration's decision to mark the day point to the fact that March 31 has been International Transgender Day of Visibility since 2009, whereas the date of Easter changes each year. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Watch: Pro-Israel Democrat Rips Hamas-Sympathizing Heckler as a 'Disgrace,' Right to His Face Guy Benson
Biden Blames Health 'Crisis' for Economic Woes in Mumbling Interview Spencer Brown
A Summary of the Left’s Belief System Mark Lewis
Bill Maher Exposes How Dumb the Medical Elite Was About COVID Matt Vespa
A Top Denver Official Was Caught Telling Illegal Aliens Something That Isn't Shocking Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement