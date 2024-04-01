Prominent Transgender Person Blasts White House for Celebrating Trans Day of Visibility on Easter

The criticism the Biden White House received for celebrating Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday has been coming from all angles.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign bashed the move as “appalling and insulting” and another example of the “Biden administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith.”

Athletes like Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac weighed in on X, noting the celebration “helps no one and only promotes division.”

They want you to hate! This helps no one and only promotes division. They know exactly what they are doing.. we should be angry but shouldn’t lose the spirit of what tomorrow means! Don’t lose focus. Because He is risen there is hope for all. https://t.co/e0ghj9zWcK — Jonathan Judah Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) March 30, 2024

Republicans, such as Speaker Mike Johnson, also took issue with the White House celebrating the Transgender Day of Visibility.

The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day”—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note. pic.twitter.com/ZCExyVkAVS — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 30, 2024

Notably, the administration's celebration of the day also came under fire from prominent transgender person William Bruce Jenner, who legally changed his name and gender in 2015 to Caitlyn Marie Jenner.

I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days - a self proclaimed devout Catholic - as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2024

Hey there…it’s called Easter Sunday. The Holiest Day in the Christian faith that BILLIONS of people practice worldwide. https://t.co/AXdFtb6KmG — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2024

Supporters of the administration's decision to mark the day point to the fact that March 31 has been International Transgender Day of Visibility since 2009, whereas the date of Easter changes each year.