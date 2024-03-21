Biden's Gaza Pier Could Be a Floating Death Trap for U.S. Troops
How the House GOP Is Looking to Embarrass the Democratic Party on Israel
Heart Attack? Dem Congresswoman's Unhinged Rant Against Donald Trump
Latest DHS Error Once Again Highlights the Incompetence of Secretary Mayorkas
Sen. Sherrod Brown Caught on Video Saying He Doesn't Trust Israel
Ignore The Appeals Court, Deport Them All Now
Abortion and the GOP
DEI Dies in Another Red State
House Freedom Caucus Reportedly Votes to Oust One Member
GOP Senator Shares Threatening Message He Received Over Potential TikTok Ban
California Police Department Is Drawing a Lot of Attention Over Its Photos of...
Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Brought Forward by a Transgender Teen's Parents
Disgrace: Trudeau's Canada Moves to Help Hamas, Hurt Israel
Chairman Comer Ends House Oversight Committee Hearing With a Special Announcement
Tipsheet

'Devastating': Milley Admits What Happened to Some Afghan Allies After Taliban Takeover

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 21, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

During testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, retired Gen. Mark Milley acknowledged that he had no idea how many Americans were left behind in the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal of August 2021. 

Advertisement

“I’ll be candid,” Milley said. “I don’t know the exact number of Americans that were left behind because the starting number was never clear. Same is true of at-risk Afghans … those numbers varied so widely that they were quite inaccurate, as best I could tell at the time. I would just say, I am not sure, even today, about the accuracy of all those numbers.” 

Upon questioning by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) about the fate of Afghan allies, Milley said some were killed in “brutal ways.” 

“I think some were killed,” he replied. “I think some of the Afghans were tracked down that worked with us, and I think some of them were killed in — I’m pretty certain, some of them in pretty brutal ways. Some managed to escape through various means, others have just laid low and are keeping their heads down.”

Recommended

Chairman Comer Ends House Oversight Committee Hearing With a Special Announcement Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

While Milley and retired Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, former leader of US Central Command, have previously testified about the disastrous withdrawal, Tuesday’s hearing was the first time they answered questions from lawmakers since their retirements.

Milley told lawmakers President Biden disregarded his advice to keep hundreds of troops in the country.

“My personal analysis was that an accelerated withdrawal would likely lead to the general collapse of the Afghan security forces and the Afghan government, resulting in a large-scale civil war reminiscent of the 1990s or a complete Taliban takeover,” Milley said. 

The haphazard evacuation culminated in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate on Aug. 26, 2021, resulting in the deaths of 13 US service members and at least 170 Afghans. 

McKenzie said as “overall commander” he bears “full military responsibility for what happened.”

Tags: AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chairman Comer Ends House Oversight Committee Hearing With a Special Announcement Rebecca Downs
Sen. Sherrod Brown Caught on Video Saying He Doesn't Trust Israel Spencer Brown
Keep American Troops The Hell Out Of Haiti Kurt Schlichter
Too Dumb for Harvard? Lemon's Too Dumb for Twitter Ann Coulter
Disgrace: Trudeau's Canada Moves to Help Hamas, Hurt Israel Guy Benson
Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Brought Forward by a Transgender Teen's Parents Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chairman Comer Ends House Oversight Committee Hearing With a Special Announcement Rebecca Downs
Advertisement