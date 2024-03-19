BREAKING: SCOTUS Just Gave Texas a Green Light to Arrest Illegals and Much...
Schumer Put in the Hot Seat Over Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee
New York Slammed for 'Mob Justice' Over Potential Seizure of Trump's Assets
What Is Obama Doing in London?
Is This Keith Olbermann's Most Deranged Tweet About Trump?
BlackRock Just Suffered Another Major Blow
Big City Loses Uber and Lyft Thanks to Democrats
Darrell Issa Demands Capitol Police Drop All Charges Against Gold Star Dad
Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit Against ABC, Stephanopoulos
In New Ad, NRCC Rips Dems for Caring More About Violent Criminal Illegal...
Democrat Senator Slams Mnuchin’s Plan to Buy Tik Tok
A Singer Started Distributing Abortion Resources to Underage Fans. Here’s What Happened Ne...
Brazilian Fugitive Wanted for Rape Arrested in Massachusetts After Unlawfully Entering U.S...
Caitlyn Jenner Backs New York County’s Order Protecting Women’s Sports
Tipsheet

General McKenzie: Here's What/Who to Blame for the Suicide Bombing at Abbey Gate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 19, 2024 2:30 PM
Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

Testifying in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Tuesday afternoon, former U.S. Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie claimed a policy directive, not defensive decisions made by the Department of Defense or military on the ground, led to the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members in August 2021. 

Advertisement

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a sniper, testified last year that he asked for authorization to take out the suicide bomber and was denied. 

The Biden administration maintains that the catastrophic and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan was a "success" and the "greatest airlift in history." President Joe Biden has said he was no regrets about the way things happened. Biden also denies rejecting advice given to him by Generals to keep a small force of U.S. troops in the country. 

Recommended

BREAKING: SCOTUS Just Gave Texas a Green Light to Arrest Illegals and Much More Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The families of the fallen have been ignored by the White House. Gold Star father Steve Nikoui was arrested and charged after shouting out "Remember Abbey Gate" during Biden's State of the Union address on Capitol Hill. 


Tags: AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: SCOTUS Just Gave Texas a Green Light to Arrest Illegals and Much More Katie Pavlich
Mike Rowe Leaves CNN Anchor Speechless With His Response to Her Ridiculous Question Townhall Video
BlackRock Just Suffered Another Major Blow Spencer Brown
New York Slammed for 'Mob Justice' Over Potential Seizure of Trump's Assets Katie Pavlich
Joe Biden's Political Dementia Finally Presents Itself Matt Vespa
Netanyahu Has a Message for the 'Ceasefire Now' Brigade Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: SCOTUS Just Gave Texas a Green Light to Arrest Illegals and Much More Katie Pavlich
Advertisement