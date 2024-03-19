Schumer Put in the Hot Seat Over Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee
New York Slammed for 'Mob Justice' Over Potential Seizure of Trump's Assets
What Is Obama Doing in London?
Biden's New Footwear Confirms the Old and Weak Narrative Surrounding His Presidency
Texas Delivers Largest Anti-ESG Blow to BlackRock Yet
Big City Loses Uber and Lyft Thanks to Democrats
Darrell Issa Demands Capitol Police Drop All Charges Against Gold Star Dad
In New Ad, NRCC Rips Dems for Caring More About Violent Criminal Illegal...
Federal Judge's Ruling That an Illegal Immigrant Can Carry Arms Ignites Debate in...
Congressman Who's Been Rescuing Americans in Haiti Blasts Biden Admin's 'Pattern of Abando...
We Now Know What Will Get One Fired From Harvard
Brazilian Fugitive Wanted for Rape Arrested in Massachusetts After Unlawfully Entering U.S...
Caitlyn Jenner Backs New York County’s Order Protecting Women’s Sports
Netanyahu Has a Message for the 'Ceasefire Now' Brigade
Tipsheet

Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit Against ABC, Stephanopoulos

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 19, 2024 1:30 PM
Townhall Media

Former President Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos over comments the host made during a viral interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Advertisement

In the March 10 exchange, Stephanopoulos pressed Mace to explain how, as a rape victim, she could support Trump, whom he claimed was “liable for rape” in the E. Jean Carroll case. 

“Judges and two separate juries have found [Trump] liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw, ” Stephanopoulos asked Mace. 

The jury found the 45th president liable for sexual abuse, however, not rape.

“These statements were and remain false, and were made by Defendant Stephanopoulos with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth given that Defendant Stephanopoulos knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false,” Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, wrote in the complaint. 

“Indeed, the jury expressly found that Plaintiff did not commit rape and, as demonstrated below, Defendant George Stephanopoulos was aware of the jury’s finding in this regard yet still falsely stated otherwise,” Brito added.

Recommended

Texas Delivers Largest Anti-ESG Blow to BlackRock Yet Spencer Brown
Advertisement

ABC News had no comment about the suit, which was filed on Monday in federal court in Miami.

Tags: LAWSUITS DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Delivers Largest Anti-ESG Blow to BlackRock Yet Spencer Brown
New York Slammed for 'Mob Justice' Over Potential Seizure of Trump's Assets Katie Pavlich
CNN Anchor Left Speechless After Mike Rowe's Response to Ridiculous Question Townhall Video
Schumer Put in the Hot Seat Over Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee Katie Pavlich
Big City Loses Uber and Lyft Thanks to Democrats Spencer Brown
Netanyahu Has a Message for the 'Ceasefire Now' Brigade Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Texas Delivers Largest Anti-ESG Blow to BlackRock Yet Spencer Brown
Advertisement