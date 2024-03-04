The ATF's Interview on Face the Nation Was a Trainwreck
Why MSNBC's Maddow Blew a Gasket Regarding the Supreme Court's Recent Move
NBC News Reporter Says Haley Is Looking at Total Annihilation on Super Tuesday
The GOP Is Changing, and That’s Good
Nikki Haley Keeps Making a Mess of Things
Don’t Get Too Excited About California’s Senate Race Just Yet
Climate Catastrophizing Finally Backfiring on Radical Environmentalists
How Successful Was the Boycott of Bud Light? The Numbers Are In.
Separation of Church and State
Will Nikki Haley Claim The Declaration of Independence, Constitution ‘Not the Same’ and...
GOP Leaders, Listen to Your Base
Conspiracy Theories on the Right are Finally Being Proven True
Airdrops and Elections
I’m Running for Congress to Take Action and Deliver Results
Tipsheet

Fears of 'Environmental Disaster' Grow as Ship Attacked by Houthis Sinks

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 04, 2024 9:00 AM
Houthi Media Center via AP

A cargo ship hit by a Houthi missile last month sank in the Red Sea on Saturday, prompting fears of an environmental disaster.

The Feb. 18 strike against the vessel, the Rubymar, which was shipping 22,000 metric tons of fertilizer to Bulgaria, caused an 18-mile oil slick even before it sank, U.S. Central Command said. Recovery efforts of the vessel were stymied by the fact that no companies wanted to conduct business in an active war zone, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

Advertisement

“The approximately 21,000 metric tons of ammonium phosphate sulfate fertilizer that the vessel was carrying presents an environmental risk in the Red Sea,” CentCom said, noting that its sinking “also presents a subsurface impact risk to other ships transiting the busy shipping lanes of the waterway.” 

The Yemeni government, meanwhile, said the Rubymar’s sinking “will cause an environmental disaster.” 

Julien Jreissati, the program director at Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa, called for emergency response teams to be given “immediate access” to the site.

“As well as any further leaks of fuel oil from the engines, the sinking of the vessel could further breach the hull, allowing water to contact with the thousands of tons of fertilizer, which could then be released into the Red Sea and disrupt the balance of the marine ecosystems, triggering cascading effects throughout the food web,” Jreissati said.

“This disruption could have far-reaching consequences, affecting various species that depend on these ecosystems and, in turn, potentially impacting the very livelihoods of coastal communities.” (The Washington Post)

Recommended

The GOP Is Changing, and That’s Good Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Efforts by the U.S. and allies to end the attacks have failed to deter the Houthis thus far.  

"Yemen will continue to sink more British ships, and any repercussions or other damages will be added to Britain’s bill," Hussein al-Ezzias, the Houthi's deputy foreign minister, said in a post on X, according to translations. "It is a rogue state that attacks Yemen and partners with America in sponsoring the ongoing crime against civilians in Gaza."

According to CentCom, the vessel is Belize-flagged and UK-owned. It is believed to be the first ship to sink from Houthi aggression in the region in response to Israel's war against Hamas. 

Tags: ENVIRONMENT TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The GOP Is Changing, and That’s Good Kurt Schlichter
The ATF's Interview on Face the Nation Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Why MSNBC's Maddow Blew a Gasket Regarding the Supreme Court's Recent Move Matt Vespa
Conspiracy Theories on the Right are Finally Being Proven True Rachel Alexander
Leftists Are Melting Down Over the Latest NYT Survey, But There's Even More Bad Polling News for Biden Guy Benson
Separation of Church and State Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The GOP Is Changing, and That’s Good Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement