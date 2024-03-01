Google CEO Pledged to Use AI to Combat Trumpism
Fetterman Comes to Boebert's Defense After Her Son's Arrest Prompts Widespread Mockery

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 01, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) urged liberals to hold back their criticism of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and her family following the arrest of her son, Tyler Boebert. 

The 18-year-old is facing 22 counts, including five felonies, over a series of vehicle trespassing incidents and property thefts.

“Boebert is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents - Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses,” the Rifle Police Department said in a statement.  

The news prompted widespread mockery from the left and a public call from Fetterman to end the “cruelty.”

“This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds,” wrote Fetterman, who has previously spoken about the public shaming he and his family had to endure following his near-fatal stroke. “I know the impact this has on children. I'm calling for restraint because cruelty has substantial collateral damage. We can't ever forget that they didn't sign up for this.”

Boebert, meanwhile, said her son should be held accountable. 

"I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," she said in a statement. "As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."

