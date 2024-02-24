After Two Centuries, Remington Will Soon Be Out of New York

In what will be an end to two centuries in New York, Remington will close all of its operations at the Ilion facility in the first week of March.

The company said in a letter to union officials last year that it “did not arrive at this decision lightly,” with chief executive Ken D’Arcy saying they are “deeply saddened by the closing of this historic facility.”

He pointed to the cost of maintaining and operating such an old plant, and the state’s legislative environment, which “remains a major concern for our industry.”

Indeed, Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, whose New York district includes Ilion, blamed the state's anti-Second Amendment culture.

“It is because of New York Democrats’ unconstitutional gun grab policies that the oldest gun manufacturer in the country has been run out of the state. I have spoken with local officials and Remington Arms union members in United Mine Workers of America, Local 717 about how we must stand up to New York’s failed unconstitutional gun bans. Hochul must stop her unconstitutional assault on the Second Amendment now,” she said in a statement after the move was announced.

Locals are bracing for the company’s exit—not only what it will mean for the 270 workers out of a job in the small village, but the revenue loss from Remington’s departure and with it, the town’s identity.

“Two hundred and eight years of history. Gone, gone,” John P. Stephens, the village’s mayor, told The New York Times. “Ilion is Remington. Remington is Ilion.”

He added: “The history and the nostalgic loss that we’re going to suffer is almost, if not bigger than, the financial loss.”

D’Arcy said in a statement announcing the move in November that it welcomes to opportunity to operate in a more friendly business environment.

"We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry," he said. "Everyone involved in this process has shown how important business is to the state and how welcoming they are to all business, including the firearms industry."