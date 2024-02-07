Some EU Lawmakers Want to See Tucker Carlson Punished for Putin Interview

In an effort to bring the American people a more informed view of the Russia-Ukraine war, Tucker Carlson traveled to Moscow this week to interview Vladimir Putin, a move that could land him in hot water with the European Union.

Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian PM and current member of the European Parliament, told Newsweek he wants the EU's External Action Service to look into the former Fox News host.

"As Putin is a war criminal and the EU sanctions all who assist him in that effort, it seems logical that the External Action Service examine [Carlson's] case as well," he said.

The EU's External Action Service (EAS) is the bloc's diplomatic arm, responsible for foreign policy. For an individual to be added to the EU's sanctions list, evidence must be presented to the EAS for review. If deemed sufficient, the EAS can then present the case to the European Council—the body made up of EU national leaders—which takes the final decision on whether to impose sanctions. As such, any hypothetical sanctions for Carlson may be some way off, even if the move has sufficient support among European lawmakers and heads of state. Alone, members of the Parliament do not have the power to impose sanctions. Given the fierce struggles within the Council over several rounds of sanctions—including on individuals linked to the Kremlin—adding Carlson to that list would prove a tall order. One European diplomatic official, who did not wish to be named as they were not authorized to speak publicly, told Newsweek that any future travel restrictions would likely require proof that he is linked to Moscow's aggression, something that "is absent or hard to prove." Still, Luis Garicano, a former MEP, told Newsweek he agreed with Verhofstadt's stance. "He is no longer a newsman, but a propagandist for the most heinous regime on European soil and the one which is most dangerous to our peace and security," Garicano said of Carlson. (Newsweek)

Carlson explained earlier this week why he traveled to Moscow for the interview, despite opposition from the Biden administration.

"Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine, or what his goals are now," Carlson said in a video teasing the interview. "They've never heard his voice - that's wrong. Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they're implicated in, and we have the right to tell them about it because we are Americans too.”

Carlson accused the Biden administration of “illegally” spying on his text messages years ago in an effort to stop an interview he had been planning with Putin then.

“We're pretty certain they did exactly the same thing once again," he said, "but this time we came to Moscow anyway."

Russia on Wednesday confirmed the interview took place, making it the first time Putin has given a Western journalist an interview since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The interview will air Thursday, according to Justin Wells, president of the Tucker Carlson Network.

News of the EU's possible retaliation was widely criticized on social media.

