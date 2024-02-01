Police Give Update on the Unexplained Deaths of These Kansas City Chiefs Fans
California State Lawmakers Introduce Reparations Package...But One Major Proposal Is Missing

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 01, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

California state lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a number of reparations bills based on the proposals recommended last summer by the Reparations Task Force.                                                          

The package includes 14 measures and contains 111 pages of recommendations, Politico reports, marking the first time in the nation legislative proposals have been advanced to enact reparations. 

The California Legislative Black Caucus said this was the first step in “a multi-year effort [to] implement the legislative recommendations.”

The 14 measures introduced by the Legislative Black Caucus touch on education, civil rights and criminal justice, including reviving a years-old effort to restrict solitary confinement that failed to make it out of the statehouse as recently as last year.

Not included is any type of financial compensation to descendants of Black slaves, a polarizing proposal that has received a cool response from many state Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]

The package does have a provision that would give some monetary relief. The proposed bill, authored by State Sen. Steven Bradford, a Democrat from the Los Angeles area, deals with “property takings.” It would, “Restore property taken during raced-based uses of eminent domain to its original owners or provide another effective remedy where appropriate, such as restitution or compensation.” (Politico)

“While many only associate direct cash payments with reparations the true meaning of the word, to repair, involves much more! As laid out in the report, we need a comprehensive approach to dismantling the legacy of slavery and systemic racism,” CLBC Chair Lori Wilson said in a statement.

“This year’s legislative package tackles a wide range of issues; from criminal justice reforms to property rights to education, civil rights and food justice. The Caucus is looking to make strides in the second half of this legislative session as we build towards righting the wrongs of California’s past in future sessions,” Wilson added.

