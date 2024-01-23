KJP Claims Biden Has Been to the Border. There's a Major Problem With...
Joe Biden's Challenger to the Media: You're Asking Questions No One Gives a...
We Know Who Biden Really Wants As His VP
When We Look Back, This Event Is What Allowed Trump to Win the...
Dixville Notch Has Voted. Here's Who Won.
Democrat Policies Have Consequences
Power to the People
Democrats and Abortion: Bring It on
'Unsafe Environment' Forces Oakland's Profitable In-n-Out to Close
'Just Plain Wrong': UN Announces Which Conference Iran Will Preside Over This Spring
The Transcript for Testimony That Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris Provided Is...
Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and the Question of Diversity Hiring in the NBA
Put a Cap on Shareholder Activism
Sanders’ Transparent Attempt to Bully Drug Companies
Tipsheet

Texas AG Responds After SCOTUS Sides With Biden Admin in Razor Wire Dispute

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 23, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to continue fighting after the Supreme Court on Monday allowed Border Patrol to continue cutting razor wire Texas had installed to deter illegal border crossers. 

Advertisement

“The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America,” Attorney General Paxton said in a statement. “The destruction of Texas’s border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe. This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state’s sovereignty.” 

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the liberal justices on the bench in the 5-4 decision. 

Paxton had sued the administration in October over its damaging of the wire, accusing the administration of disrupting state efforts to secure the border and damaging the ability to deter illegal entry.

The Biden administration has argued that once migrants are on U.S. soil, Border Patrol agents must apprehend them, and has claimed the wire "inhibits Border Patrol’s ability to patrol the border." The administration has also argued that federal immigration law supersedes Texas' own efforts to control the border.

A Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals panel had granted a request for a preliminary injunction. The DOJ had asked the Supreme Court for temporary relief so that it could remove razor fence at the federal government’s discretion.

"The court of appeals’ contrary ruling inverts the Supremacy Clause by requiring federal law to yield to Texas law," its application to the Court argued. "If accepted, the court’s rationale would leave the United States at the mercy of States that could seek to force the federal government to conform the implementation of federal immigration law to varying state-law regimes." (Fox News)

Recommended

We Know Who Biden Really Wants As His VP Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The release from Paxton’s office emphasized the order is temporary since the appeal is ongoing. The Attorney General will argue the case on Feb. 7 before the Fifth Circuit. 

This is not the only conflict between Texas and the Biden administration over immigration. The federal government is also suing the state over a recently signed law making illegal border crossing a state crime. 

Tags: TEXAS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know Who Biden Really Wants As His VP Matt Vespa
The Transcript for Testimony That Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris Provided Is Here Rebecca Downs
Joe Biden's Challenger to the Media: You're Asking Questions No One Gives a S**t About Matt Vespa
Democrat Policies Have Consequences Derek Hunter
Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Roe Seriously Wrong Rebecca Downs
Dixville Notch Has Voted. Here's Who Won. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Know Who Biden Really Wants As His VP Matt Vespa
Advertisement