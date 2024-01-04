Some of the Reactions to This Man Lunging at a Las Vegas Judge...
Wait, Did Claudine Gay Plagiarize Her Resignation Letter?
Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep
In Biden v. Houthis, the Terrorists Are Winning
President Gay Is a Symptom Not the Cause
Border Officials Tell Lawmakers How Much Cartels Make Each Week in One Sector...
Trump Picked Up Another Endorsement in the Senate
Claudine Gay's NYT Op-Ed Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Why Are Americans at Each Other's Throats? Ask Barack Obama.
Who Will Be President on January 21, 2025?
Three Economic Myths to Put to Rest This Year
Standards Can – and Must – Be Applied to Everyone
'Where Have You Gone Joe DiMaggio?' or Clinton, Bush, and Obama
DEI Can Only Exist in a Non-Competitive Environment
Tipsheet

DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Texas, Argues New Illegal Immigration Law Is 'Unconstitutional'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 04, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Texas on Wednesday over its new law making illegal immigration a state crime. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state was left to “fend for itself” due to President Biden’s “deliberate inaction” on border security. 

Advertisement

“The goal of Senate Bill 4 is to stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas,” Abbott said last month during a signing ceremony. “It creates a criminal offense for illegal entry into Texas from a foreign nation for repeat offenders, that creates the events of illegal reentry with a potential prison sentence term of up to 20 years.”

He added, “The bill provides a mechanism to order an illegal immigrant to return to the foreign nation from which they entered."

DOJ alleges the law is unconstitutional, however.

“Texas cannot run its own immigration system,” DOJ states in the lawsuit. “Its efforts, through SB 4, intrude on the federal government’s exclusive authority to regulate the entry and removal of noncitizens, frustrate the United States’ immigration operations and proceedings, and interfere with U.S. foreign relations.”

Recommended

Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

In response to the threat of a DOJ lawsuit last week, Abbott said he's "never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America."


Tags: TEXAS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Black Woman Lists All the Reasons She’s Voting for Biden in 2024, There’s Just One Problem Townhall Video
Some of the Reactions to This Man Lunging at a Las Vegas Judge at Sentencing Are Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Wait, Did Claudine Gay Plagiarize Her Resignation Letter? Matt Vespa
Why Are Americans at Each Other's Throats? Ask Barack Obama. Larry Elder
The Jeffrey Epstein Court Docs Have Been Released Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement