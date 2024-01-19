So, That's What Motivated a Muslim Man to Open Fire on a Synagogue...
Tipsheet

Kelly Explains Why Trump May Choose This Running Mate Despite Objections From His Base

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 19, 2024 10:30 AM
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

There are many names being floated as former President Donald Trump’s running mate, including the ever-loyal Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), whom he reportedly believes would be a “killer” pick. But Megyn Kelly named the possibility of another woman that could be chosen—one which would infuriate his base. 

“Is it out of the realm of possibility that he chooses [Nikki] Haley? Absolutely not. It’s not. I realize that MAGA doesn’t want it. They’ve convinced themselves that Nikki Haley is against all the things that they stand for,” she told Dave Rubin.

Kelly argued he may have to just deal with the choice if he wants to win. 

“He personally really must win if he doesn’t want to go to jail,” Kelly argued, predicting that if he loses he's going to jail for a long time. “If that’s your situation, I think you might be thinking, ‘MAGA is gonna get over Nikki Haley if I tell them to get over Nikki Haley.’ I know for a fact that's how Trump thinks." 

What would the advantage be with pulling Haley on board? To Kelly, she would bring the moderates and independents, which Trump needs if he’s going to be victorious come November.  

In 2016, Trump needed to convince conservatives he was to be trusted as a Republican president, hence the Mike Pence pick, she said. 

"Now he needs something different," Kelly argued. "He needs to convince moderates and Democrats he’s not the devil, he’s not going to do a six week abortion ban, the things that drive Dems to the polls, so it does make some sense."

Rubin agreed with Kelly’s assessment.  

“I could not agree more,” Rubin said. “When I see all these people that are suddenly like, 'No, he’ll never do it,’ and/or, ‘I won’t vote for him if he chooses Nikki,’ it’s like, you’ll do what Trump kind of tells you to do, actually.”

